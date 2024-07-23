Home to Donegal- Mary from Dungloe festival returns

The Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival is about to get started.

Mary from Dungloe is a community based festival which has been held annually since 1967 in Dungloe, County Donegal.

It is family friendly with a wide variety of musical, cultural, child, sporting, artistic and novelty events. Irish diaspora communities from around the world, as well as Irish counties and towns, participate by nominating a young woman to represent their area.

The winner, crowned ‘Mary From Dungloe’ holds the title for a year and acts as an ambassador for the festival, Dungloe & Donegal.

The Irish World has spoken to the four UK- based Marys as they prepare to represent their regions in Dungloe. We have also spoken to the reigning Mary from Dungloe, Adele Morgan from Glasgow who represents her adopted home of Dubai.

The Irish World has seen reigning London Marys and reigning Mary from Dungloe at the London Irish Vintage Day which takes place at Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA grounds in Greenford in September.

- Advertisement -

Caitlin Finn, who had just been crowned Mary from Dungloe, told us at the 2022 event: “It is the most incredible feeling and I still can’t believe I was chosen out of the 12 amazing girls that were there.

“(The London Irish Vintage Day) really shows the Irish community in London which has always been fantastic.”

Looking ahead of her year as London Mary, this year’s London representative Kyna Boyle said: “I’m really excited for the vintage day at Tir Chonaill Gaels, I always go every year because my grandad is vice chairman for them.

“It will be really nice to be a bit of a name there and get to go in the Kelly tent and all that.

“I’m really excited for that year ahead.”

Adele Morgan prepares to hand on her Mary from Dungloe crown

Adele Morgan, who was crowned as the 2023 Mary from Dungloe, says it is bittersweet but joyful to be handing on her Mary from Dungloe sash at this year’s festival.

Dubai’s very first Mary, 29-year-old Adele is a primary school teacher originally from south Glasgow.

Adele told The Irish World: “It’s a bittersweet moment but I’m super excited to go back and do it all over again.

“Of course, it’s always sad to give it up but like everything, it has a timeline.

“I’m very, very grateful and glad that I’ve had my reign and the year.”

Do you remember what it felt like to be announced as last year’s winner?

“It was an amazing feeling. I wasn’t expecting it.

“All the girls who were in the festival were really, really amazing.

“When my name was called, I was elated.

“I’m so glad that I did have that opportunity because I wasn’t ready to give up at the end of the festival and I’ve really soaked up every experience and every opportunity that I’ve been able to have this year.

“I’m just so excited to be involved in this year’s festival and to get to have that opportunity again.

“I’m just very, very grateful that the judges saw something in me and they were happy for me to be a representative and an ambassador for Mary from Dungloe.

“It’s been amazing.

“No girl goes into the festival with the view of winning.

“We’re all proud and really, really happy and content with being Marys.

“One of the things that I’m most proud of is the fact that I’ve been able to take the crown across three continents.

“I’ve had the crown in Asia, Europe and America.

“That’s something that I’m really proud that I’ve been able to do, just to spread the awareness of the festival to a wider audience.

“Some of the more personal highlights that I’ve had have been working really closely with the Dubai Irish Society and keeping the Irish heritage so strong.

“Additionally, some other things I’m really proud of is I was there and I was part of Dubai’s first ever Comhaltas event, as well as being able to represent over in the States, not just the New York St, Patrick’s parade, which is an amazing parade but also the Bayonne parade which I found extremely special.

“It was so interesting to see a small town in the middle of America so proud of their Irish heritage.

“I haven’t seen so many Ireland flags waved outside of Ireland so that was a real privilege to be able to see that.

“I think when you travel from home, your passion and your pride from your country does come out a little bit stronger.

“It was really nice to get to see that shine a little bit more.”

What would you say to someone thinking of entering? Not to hesitate?

“100%, no hesitation. Just go for it.

“You’ve got everything to gain and nothing to lose.

“It truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity and there’s not many things in the world like it.

“Especially if you’ve got strong links to Ireland and Donegal, then it’s a privilege to be part of it.

“I would definitely encourage any girl who was interested to just go for it.”

Meet the four girls representing the UK in Dungloe

Birmingham Mary Niamh Kerrigan, 26

Niamh, who has just taken up a new role with National Highways, grew up in the Sheldon area and gained a masters in urban and regional planning from the university of Birmingham.

Niamh told The Irish World: “It’s been a lit tle bit of a whirlwind really.”

Niamh received the sash from 2023 Birmingham Mary Katie Houston who is actually her friend and gave her the idea to go for it.

“I saw how much fun she was having.”

Niamh has grandparents from Tipperary and Mayo and spent her holidays growing up going over to Ireland.

Niamh comes from a family of trad players and herself plays the more classical viola.

She also often supports John Mitchel’s Ladies who she has friends playing for at Pairc na hEireann.

She is a black belt in kick boxing and plans to show this talent to Daniel O’Donnell at the festival.

“That’s what I’m going to be showing Daniel onstage, how to throw a few punches. “I don’t think many people know that about me, I keep it hidden.”

Find out more about Niamh by clicking here.

Edinburgh Mary Kaylin Healy, 19

Kaylin has strong family ties to Donegal with her grandparents coming from Gweedore and Cruit Island.

Kaylin has just started a new career in healthcare after previously working in the motor industry.

She told The Irish World: “As a young girl, I always watched the Marys because I’ve been to Dungloe almost every single year of my life, we never missed it and I’ve just always watched and wanted that to be me.

“It’s quite surreal actually, it’s really exciting.”

Looking ahead to Dungloe, Kaylin said: “I’m really looking forward to the experience and meeting all the other girls as well…because everyone’s from all over the world: New York, Dubai. Different walks of life.”

Kaylin will have the support of her family but especially excited is her 88 year old granny from Cruit.

“She’s absolutely de lighted.

“It’s a really proud moment for her because she’s watched it her whole life as well and now her granddaughter’s going into it so she’s really excited about that.”

To read more about Kaylin, click here.

London Mary Kyna Boyle, 21

Kyna has strong west Donegal connections and was crowned at a ceremony at the Canopy by Hilton London City hotel in March.

Kyna is the granddaughter of Denis Boyle who is on the board at Tir Chonaill Gaels.

Kyna, a university student of acting and film, told The Irish World: “I’ve always dreamed of being the London Mary.

“It’s a dream come true.

“My family are from Dungloe, we’re there every year so we always go to the festival.

“The family are all so proud of me. They’ll all be present in the summer, we’ve already booked flights so they’ll all be there to support.”

Kyna intends to show her singing in Dungloe.

“My plan is to get up and sing a song. I’m not sure what song just yet because there are so many Irish tunes that I would love to sing in front of everyone but I will definitely prepare a song. Hopefully everyone can join in as well.”

To read more about Kyna, click here.

Glasgow Mary Mairead McEnroe, 23

Teaching assistant Mairead told The Irish World: “I’m excited for the whole thing.

“Since I was a baby it’s been my dream.

“I looked up to the Marys as Princesses.

“I’ve honestly been over to the festival every single year so it’s just been a real privilege to be the Glasgow Mary.”

Mairead has strong ties to Donegal with grandparents that came from Tully/Craugheyboyle and Ardcrone.

“They both emigrated over here.

“My nan was also one of the 13 as well so it’s a big family.

“It’s like a home away from home.”

Irish culture has always been important to Mairead who grew up both Irish dancing and playing the fiddle.

“I started off Irish dancing.

“I went to Caroline Green for maybe about five or six years and then I just ended up getting a love for the music while I was Irish dancing and thought music was more my forte.”

Mairead will play a bit of fiddle when she is onstage with Daniel O’Donnell.

“I’m going to be playing the fiddle on stage as well. That’s going to be my wee party piece.”

To read more about Mairead, click here.

The Mary From Dungloe Festival takes place 27 July- 5 August.

For more information, click here.