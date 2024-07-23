19- year- old healthcare worker Kaylin Healy is new Edinburgh Mary from Dungloe

19- year- old healthcare worker Kaylin Healy is new Edinburgh Mary from...

By David Hennessy

Kaylin Healy was selected as the Edinburgh Mary from Dungloe and will now represent the city at the festival later this month.

Kaylin, 19, has strong family ties to Donegal with her grandparents coming frojm Gweedore and Cruit Island.

Kaylin has just started a new career in healthcare after previously working in the motor industry.

Kaylin told The Irish World: “I’m absolutely delighted, it is a dream.

“As a young girl, I always watched the Marys because I’ve been to Dungloe almost every single year of my life, we never missed it and I’ve just always watched and wanted that to be me.

“It’s quite surreal actually, it’s really exciting.”

Asked about the moment she was announced as Edinburgh Mary for 2024 Kaylin says: “The whole family were there so we were all stunned.

“We were so excited.

“It was a really nice night when I was actually crowned Edinburgh Mary because in Edinburgh it’s a real community and everyone was so happy.”

Looking ahead to Dungloe Kaylin said: “I’m really looking forward to the experience and meeting all the other girls as well.

“We have a little WhatsApp chat and everybody just seems lovely.

“I’m so excited to meet new people and it’s great because everyone’s from all over the world: New York, Dubai. It’s all different walks of life and it will be great to learn about their culture as well.

“It will be a special woman on stage with Daniel as well.”

Kaylin will have the support of her family but especially excited is her 88 year old granny from Cruit.

“My granny is actually going over and she’s in her late 80s now.

“She’s absolutely delighted, she’s so happy about it.

“It’s a really proud moment for her because she’s watched it her whole life as well and now her granddaughter’s going into it so she’s really excited about that and all my dad’s sisters are all going over so it is almost like a family get together as well.

“There’s lots of connections to Dungloe.”

In her spare time Kaylin likes to stay fit.

Growing up she learned Irish dancing learning from Paul Devers.

“It was good experience. I learned teamwork, you can learn all kinds of things like posture.”

Will you show Daniel O’Donnell a bit of your dancing onstage in Dungloe?

“Possibly but I’ve not done it in a long long time now, I’d need to get practising if I was going to do it on the stage with Daniel.

“I do remember parts so probably a little bit of it is still there.”

Asked what it would mean to be selected as the Mary from Dungloe, Kaylin says: “That would mean so much to me and so much to my family.

“I would be over the moon if that happened.

“Fingers crossed but I’m so excited just for the journey and the experience and if the win comes along with it, that’s amazing.

“The countdown is definitely on now.

“It’s not long, only a matter of weeks.

“I’m so excited. Really really excited.

“I can’t even find the words because I’m so excited just to go over and meet everybody and just enjoy the experience.

“To be able to say ‘I’ve been part of the Mary from Dungloe’ would mean a lot to myself and my family.”

The Mary from Dungloe Festival runs 27 July- 5 August.