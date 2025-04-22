Ellen Luff selected as Birmingham’s Mary from Dungloe

By David Hennessy

23- year- old Ellen Luff was selected as Birmingham’s Mary from Dungloe festival at the recent selection night.

Ellen kept up a family tradition as her mother and an aunt were Marys before her.

Ellen grew up on the outskirts of Birmingham. Her grandparents came from Derry and Waterford.

Ellen says her grandfather made sure she and the family kept their Irish traditions as she grew up Irish dancing, something she has kept up to this day.

Ellen told The Irish World: “I feel over the moon to the be the Birmingham Mary for 2025. I am so excited for what’s to come and so grateful to be able to represent my community whilst feeling connected to Ireland.”

Is it still sinking in? “Yes, absolutely. I had to catch a flight to New York less than 12 hours after the selection night so I have slowly had the excitement of telling the rest of my family, including my grandad who is almost as excited as me. Every time I tell someone I just can’t believe it.”

On hearing her name announced as Birmingham Mary Ellen said: “(It was) pure shock.

“I was having such a lovely night with the other girls from Birmingham and so was just grateful to be invited to interview but hearing my name called was truly amazing and the excitement hasn’t worn off yet.”

The festival was always very close to Ellen’s heart as there is quite the tradition of it in her family.

“I heard wonderful stories of the festival as my mum was a Mary representing the Midlands of England in 1993 and my auntie represented the midlands of Ireland a couple of years later.

“My mum always has the pictures out and loves to tell us about her time in Dungloe and how special it was.

“I am so excited to experience the festival too.”

Although she is set to turn 24 soon, Ellen was 23, the same age her mother was at the festival, when she was selected as Birmingham Mary.

Is there anything about what is ahead in particular that you are excited about or is it the whole experience of the festival?

“I am definitely excited about the festival as a whole but specifically I am looking forward to meeting the other girls and making some lovely friends. I am also so excited to just be back in Ireland and feel close to home… and hopefully have some great Irish food.”

Having studied literature at university, Ellen is currently completing her PGCE to start as a secondary English teacher in July.

“I also love to share my favourite Irish authors with anyone who will listen.”

She has Irish danced since the age of 4 and still does it in her spare time.

She also loves both Irish and American country music.

What would it mean to be selected as Mary from Dungloe?

“It would be a dream to be selected as the 2025 Mary from Dungloe and bring the title back to Birmingham, a place that thrives with its Irish community. “Personally, it would also be amazing to be a role model for the little Marys and to have another connection to my Irish roots.”

Ellen’s selection completes the UK’s representatives in Dungloe with Katie Tobin, Niamh Brown and Maria O’Donnell already selected to represent London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Mary from Dungloe festival runs 26 July- 4 August.

For more information, click here.