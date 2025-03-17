Kate Tobin is London Mary from Dungloe 2025

By David Hennessy

Kate Tobin has been selected as this year’s London Mary from Dungloe.

She was crowned at the selection night that took place Monday last week at Canopy by Hilton, London City.

She succeeds 2024 London Mary, Kyna Boyle.

Kate is 24 and works in recruitment. She is also involved with the charity iCap as mental health advocacy is one of her passions.

Kate Tobin told The Irish World: “I’m really, really excited.

“I think it will be absolutely brilliant.

“I’m excited to meet new people and hopefully take on a bit more charity work.

“I’m really, really happy.

“I was just not expecting it but really excited.

“I love kind of getting involved in the Irish culture and community and stuff.

“I was just really, really happy.”

Asked what she is looking forward to about the festival in particular Kate said: “I think the whole experience is absolutely great.

“The gala dinner sounds unreal.

“It sounds like that will be a lot of fun.

“I’m a bit scared about the talent show, I won’t lie, but I think it’ll be fine.

“I’ll just get my piano skills out, I guess.

“I haven’t played piano since I was about 18, 19, and I’m 24 now so hopefully it will come back.

“I’m not sure, I guess I have to think about it but I’ve got a little while so I’m not stressing about it just yet.”

Kate grew up in Sidcup, Kent and has heritage in both Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

She grew up making frequent trips back to Ireland.

“Every Easter or summer, or even Christmas or New Years.

“My dad’s from Tipperary.

“That was always great fun going to the farm and running around in our wellies.

“And then my nan’s from Enniskillen so it was two different experiences.

“It was always really, really fun and I’ve kind of grown up there, and all my family’s there.

“I love Irish music.

“Any Irish bars in London, that is literally where I’ll be.

“I’m just known for it and my dad’s always like, ‘You’re literally more Irish than me’.

“I just love it.

“I love the whole culture.

“Any Irish music or any things like that, I’m just straight there.

“I love Derek Ryan.

“He played the St Patrick’s Day parade in London a good few years ago now so I got a picture with him there as well.”

On her work with iCap Kate said: “It’s very rewarding and a great charity.

“Mental health is a big, big thing for me.

“I’m a strong advocate for that.”

Looking ahead to the festival Kate says: “I think the whole festival is going to be amazing.

“I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to representing London.

“I think it will be really good and I’m really, really excited.”

The Mary from Dungloe festival runs 26 July- 4 August.

For more information, click here.