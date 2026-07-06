Celebrating Shaw genius

To mark the centenary of George Bernard Shaw receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature 1926 The Irish Cultural Centre, in partnership with The Shaw Society, are hosting the inaugural Shaw Festival London to honour the playwright’s legacy.

The festival programme includes theatre, films, talks and discussion.

Rosalind Scanlon, Cultural Director of The Irish Cultural Centre said: “The Irish Cultural Centre is delighted to be working in partnership with The Shaw Society to present the inaugural Shaw Festival London.

“This will be a rich and vibrant celebration of the work of the great playwright George Bernard Shaw, bringing together performances, discussions, films and events that showcase the wit, intellect, and enduring relevance of Shaw’s writings.

“We look forward to this becoming a cornerstone of London’s cultural calendar and an event that returns annually”.

Maureen Clark-Darby, Chair of The Shaw Society, said: “We at The Shaw Society are thrilled to be collaborating with the Irish Cultural Centre in celebrating the life and works of George Bernard Shaw.

“He was such a remarkable polymath, whose brilliance won him an Oscar and the Nobel prize.

“It is vitally important that we keep his genius alive not only for this generation but for future generations.”

The festival gets underway on the Friday evening with two films about Geroge Bernard Shaw, An Interview with Sir Michael Holroyd and Shaw’s Corner.

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Sir Michael Holroyd is famed for his biographies, especially that of George Bernard Shaw.

Shaw’s Corner is a one man show adapted from the writings of Shaw and performed by Dermot Walsh.

The screenings will be followed by a Q and A session with The Shaw Society’s Vice-Chair Murray Rosenthal who will be in conversation with Neil Titley, the maker of both films.

The festival continues on Saturday with Candida: An Oepidal Crisis, a lecture from Dr. Audrey McNamara, a leading expert on Shaw.

This will be followed by a staging of Shaw’s piece, Candida followed by a Q and A.

The final day of the festival begins with George Bernard Shaw and Feminism, a lecture by Murray Rosenthal.

This will be followed by another showing of Candida.

The festival will come to a close on Sunday evening with a screening of Shakes Versus Shav.

This short film, starring Colm Meaney and Sir Derek Jacobi, is a Punch and Judy style puppet show that looks at Shaw’s attitude to Shakespeare.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the directors Damian Farrell and Gerry Hoban and the puppets.

The Irish World spoke to Damian Farrell and Gerry Hoban about Shakes Versus Shav and also John Goodrum of Rumpus Theatre about Candida.

The inaugural Shaw Festival takes place Friday 10- Sunday 12 July at The Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith. Irishculturalcentre.co.uk.