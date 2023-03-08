VIDEOS: One year of Women of Irish Heritage

Today is International Women’s Day and it is also one year since the launch of Women of Irish Heritage which was launched on International Women’s Day 2022 in Manchester by Sarah Mangan, Consul General of Ireland.

Since the Network was formed a year ago, 290 women from across the North of England have joined to support the vital work of Fréa partner charities.

Members come from all sectors, including finance, legal, construction and media.

The network offers professional support and friendship while also celebrating Irish culture through events and experiences.

Over the past year, they have also hosted a series of networking events across the region, with a range of inspiring speakers joining to share their experiences and knowledge.

Even more importantly, the Network has raised funds for all three Fréa partner charities, Irish Community Care (Liverpool), Irish Community Care Manchester and Leeds Irish Health and Homes.

This week Women of Irish Heritage are sharing videos from our members about the value of the Women of Irish Heritage Network to them personally and professionally.