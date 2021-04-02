Women in traditional music to be celebrated Easter Monday on BBC Alba

The programme was recorded at the end of 2020 and features some of the best of women traditional musicians and singers. Moya Brennan of Clannad will be joined by Mary Bergin on whistle, Laoise Kelly on Harp, Josephine Marsh on accordion and Sharon Howley on cello, along with singers Cathy Jordan, Pauline Scanlon with Nicola Joyce and Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways, along with up-and-coming star Sibéal – the voice behind the pivotal performance piece ‘Mise Éire’ which was the centrepiece of the 1916 Rising commemoration in 2016. Caitlin Nic Gabhann on concertina completes the all-female line-up.

Presented by traditional singer and harper, Síle Denvir, Ceol ó Kylemore – A Celebration of Women in Irish Music will include a specially-commissioned composition from Josephine Marsh on accordion with Liz and Yvonne Kane on fiddles and an ensemble finale featuring the full stellar cast.