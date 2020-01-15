Woman charged with murdering Irish dancer in London

01/15/2020

An 18-year-old woman in Britain has been charged with murdering Irish dancer Adrian Murphy and poisoning another man in London last year.

Diana Cristea, of Barnet, has been accused of the murder of Adrian, who was found dead at a Battersea apartment last June.

She also faces charges connected to the poisoning of a 40-year-old man in Walthamstow, east London, at the end of May.

She is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today.

Ms Cristea has been charged with one count of murder, one count of poisoning, two counts of theft, and two counts of fraud by false representation.

Joel Osei, 25, has already appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in October.

He was charged with two counts of poisoning, two counts of theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.

He was also subsequently charged with Mr Murphy’s murder last month. He is due to next appear at the Old Bailey on 17 February.

Adrian Murphy, from Kilkenny, was a seven-time Irish dancing champion.

He was a professional dancer and produced and choreographed a number of Irish dancing shows, including Feet of Fire and Firedance.