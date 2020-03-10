Win tickets to Ireland for Cavan Calling

You can win flights to Ireland for Cavan Calling, the Cavan homecoming festival taking place from 20th-23rd August 2020.

All you have to do is find Cavan Calling on Facebook and simply tell them what Cavan means to you, by posting a photo or a story of a favourite Cavan memory, or someone, something or someplace that reminds you of County Cavan.

To enter, post your pic or story on Cavan Calling’s Facebook wall (not as a comment on the competition post) using the hashtag #CavanCalling. Encourage your friends and family to ‘like’ your post – the post with the most ‘likes’ wins return flights for two from ANYWHERE in the world to Ireland during August 2020.