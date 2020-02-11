William and Kate to visit Ireland

02/11/2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, will make their first official visit to the Republic of Ireland, Kensington Palace announced today.

Prince William and Kate will be in Ireland 3-5 March at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The trip’s details are not yet known but it is believed the couple could visit Dublin and Cork.

William and Kate have visited Northern Ireland twice in recent years but this is their first visit to the Republic of Ireland.

The British Embassy in Dublin tweeted today: ‘We look forward to welcoming The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland next month.’

In 2011 the Queen made history by becoming the first reigning British royal to make an official visit to the country in 100 years. William and Kate are said to be particularly keen to go to Cork after the Queen famously visited the city’s English market back in 2011.

This was followed by President Michael D Higgins’ state visit in 2014.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited Ireland five times since 2015 and this included a trip to Mullaghmore, Sligo in 2015, the scene of his uncle Lord Mountbatten’s murder by the IRA.