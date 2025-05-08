Who will be this year’s London Rose?

This Friday a new London Rose will be selected to represent London at the 2025 Rose of Tralee international festival.

Glenna Mannion will be passing on her sash at the Rose of London Selection Ball at the Clayton Hotel in Chiswick as her year as the London Rose comes to a close.

There will be 11 finalists vying for the crown. They come from all over Ireland, the London area and even as far away as Tampa, Florida.

They work in national newspapers, world renowned galleries and in jobs as important as teaching and nursing.

The Irish World was there at the rehearsal at the Claddagh Ring in Hendon and their visit to the embassy, both last week, to meet the ladies who would be the next London Rose. We also chatted to Glenna Mannion to look back on her year of wearing the crown.

Glenna is from Tulsk in Co. Roscommon and works as a deputy manager at a residential home for children with autism.

She represented London in the dome last year and her reign as London Rose also took her to New York for this year’s St Patrick’s parade.

Outgoing Rose of London Glenna Mannion told The Irish World about her reign coming to an end: “I remember last year in the Clayton Hotel.

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to be me that was going to be selected and come out as the London Rose 2024, it was just very surreal.

“It’s definitely bitter sweet to be honest.

“I’m sad that I’m handing over the title but I’m also very excited to see who the new 2025 London Rose will be and I’m very excited to see their journey from the other side of things. Very exciting times ahead.

“It will definitely be lovely to be the other side of it and watching the girls just making friendships and watching them go through the stages.

“It’s just lovely to watch the friendships flourish and whoever is the 2025 London Rose, I wish them all the best and I’ll definitely be there for them for support along the way the same way Amy Gillen was for me last year.

“She’s been incredible along with all the other past roses as well. Can’t thank them enough. I’m excited to be that support network for the new London Rose for 2025.”

Looking back on her year representing London Glenna said: “The year has gone so fast with all the events and activities that I’ve done in the year.

“It’s just been amazing.

“I’ve met so many great people, and I wouldn’t have had this experience without entering the London Rose so I’m very grateful for the experience and for everyone who supported me along this journey as well.”

Asked about the highlights of her year as London Rose Glenna said: “The parade in Tralee was one of the highlights of the whole festival.

“That was amazing, and Midnight Madness as well. That was surreal.

“But going to New York as well, walking down Fifth Avenue with all the other roses and escorts for Patrick’s Day was brilliant as well. It was very surreal. It was my first time in America so it’s great to have that memory of going to America for the first time and being in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

“I don’t think I realised how much would be involved after winning the London Rose but I’m so grateful to have this opportunity and to have this life experience behind me now as the London Rose 2024.

“Honestly I would just encourage anyone who’s thinking about applying in future to definitely do it.

“All my family and friends have been so supportive of it as well.

“I’m thankful for all the support from my sponsors, my family, my parents, my friends, the previous London Roses as well.

“They’re such a great community to talk to and get advice from because they’ve lived that experience already.

“I’ve made so many connections, so many friends for life.

“That means so much to me.

“I’m very grateful.

“I’ll always be the London Rose 2024 so I think that’s a great honour as well.

“Even though I’m handing over the sash, I still have the title for last year.

“It’s been brilliant.

“I hope to be involved in the Rose Centre for London as well in the coming years.”

Meet this year’s Rose of London finalists..

Megan McDonagh, 28

Marketing

From Bedford with parents from Roscommon and Leitrim

Sponsor: Colliers

Megan works in marketing for real estate investment management company Colliers.

She also likes to travel and in her spare time likes to stay active and play netball.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“It’s been something I’ve always been interested in so I thought I’d embrace the opportunity to meet some like minded individuals in London and build my Irish community here.

“I thought it would be an opportunity to also make my parents and my family proud as I know they’re big Rose of Tralee fans.

“It’s something we’ve always watched as a family together.”

What would it mean to be Rose of London? “I think it would just be an amazing opportunity and something that I can take with me for life and a story that I can share with my family.

“I have a sense of pride for Ireland and that’s been instilled in me from my parents.

“It would just be a huge sense of pride to be able to represent London.”

Roisin O’Connell, 24

Personal Assistant

From Tralee

Sponsor: Nancy Spains

Roisin works at the Tate Gallery in London which she describes as very interesting work.

She has been in London for two years and when she gets free time, she likes to spend it exploring the London area that she is still getting to know.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“It’s just always something I wanted to be a part of.”

What would it mean to represent London?

“It would be great.

“My parents met in London.

“My mam grew up in London so to go home representing London would mean so much.”

Louise Leonard, 25

A & E nurse

From Kilcock, Co, Kildare

Sponsor: JOS Scaffolding Ltd

Louise works in A and E and when she’s not working she likes to run and completed a half marathon in October. She has turned out for St Joseph’s GAA Club in North London but had to give it up when she moved to south London.

What would it mean to be Rose of London?

“It would be fantastic.

“It would just be so fun.

“I’ve been in London now for seven, eight years. It’s a second home so to represent it would be great.”

Louise speaks passionately about her job: “I’ve been thrown into A and E since I first qualified and I’ve loved every second of it.

“It’s definitely a passion.

“It’s very, very rewarding.

“As a nurse you’re there to help people, you’re there to advocate for people and in our job, it’s particularly important because we’re seeing people coming in at their lowest, you have to be their support system, but you also have to be strong in yourself and know what you need to do and when to do it as well.”

Sophie Ross, 26

Operational Co-ordinator in a hospital emergency department

From Antrim

Sponsor: Ross Farm Supplies

Sophie has been in London for four years now.

While she is from Antrim, she has roots in Milford, Co. Donegal.

She enjoys bingo, horse racing and a sing song.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“I’ve always admired that it’s fantastic for showcasing women’s talent and confidence and it’s just a real opportunity to bring women together.

“I thought, why not go for it and be part of representing London’s vibrant Irish community?”

What would it mean to be the London Rose?

“It would be the opportunity of a lifetime to be given a platform like that to raise awareness about things that matter to me the most, and just to celebrate my Irish heritage but as well as that, being able to share this journey with all the other beautiful, talented Irish women.”

Sophie is passionate about her work in an emergency department.

“Every day is different but I think the most rewarding part is the patients.

“It’s giving back to the community.

“I absolutely love the job that I do whether it’s helping a colleague through a tough, challenging shift, or whether it’s just offering a patient a cup of tea, a moment of listening to them at a time of crisis, it’s all worthwhile and knowing that you’ve done your best just to improve the life of the community and give back.

“I work with the most amazing people and that is what really makes it amazing.

“I love working in healthcare knowing that I’m making a real difference every day to people’s lives.”

Cara Sheehan, 28

Teacher

From: Dromid, Co. Kerry

Sponsor: Forbairt na Dromoda Teo

Cara teaches at St Mary’s school in Ponders End, North London.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“I’m from Kerry so I’ve watched it every year and I’ve always said, ‘I could never do that’.

“Then as the age limit started to approach I was like, ‘Okay, I have to at least try it once, see what happens’.

“There was just a few things this year that lined up that made me think, ‘Okay, this year I’m gonna try it and see what happens’.”

What would it mean to be Rose of London?

“It would be amazing because I’ve been here in London for seven years now so not only would it be the London Irish community but also because I’m from such a small rural community at home for them to have someone from there representing a big city like London would be amazing as well.

“Lots of people at home are very excited to know that there’s someone from Dromid going for this this year.

“They’re all messaging and just really excited about it and hoping it all goes well.”

Katie Cassedy, 27

Cyber security

From: Tampa, Florida with family from Kinsale, Co. Cork

Sponsor: Cassedy Financial Group

Katie grew up in Tampa, Florida and spending her summers in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Katie is passionate about sailing.

She also grew up playing lacrosse and likes to stay active with hikes and runs.

She also enjoys playing the piano.

What would it mean to be Rose of London?

“It would be incredible.

“I think being the Rose of London would be an opportunity to connect to my Irish heritage and connect with other Irish people through the Rose Centre and around the world.”

Katie says it is Kinsale that gave her her passion for sailing.

“I really developed my passion for sailing in boats through my summers in Kinsale. I just feel there’s a huge connection to the ocean in Kinsale and in Ireland.”

Support for Katie is coming all the way from across the Atlantic.

“My family in Tampa and my family in Ireland are all cheering me on strongly. They’re all very excited that a Tampa girl has an opportunity to be the London Rose.”

Rhiannon Dodson-Edwards, 23

Rhiannon works in marketing and volunteers with the charity Dress for Success.

From Reading with parent from Donegal

Sponsor: Dress for Success Greater London

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“I grew up watching it and my family, being from Donegal, were big fans of the show.

“However, more recently with the role that I’ve taken on Dress for Success Greater London, which is a global charity, they actively encouraged me to participate as a way of raising my confidence, bringing awareness to the charity, and also embracing my heritage and culture, which was really important to me.”

On her charity work Rhiannon said: “I chair the youth section called the Young Executives for Success Club.

“We have an aim to help 800 more women before 2026 which is where I’m playing a role.

“The charity itself helps to empower women who are unemployed to find economic independence, and they do that through professional development, a support network, and giving them attire to wear.

“It really is an incredible journey to see these women go from perhaps feeling at their lowest point in life to one of their highest highs.”

Laura Buttimer, 29

From Clonakilty, Co. Cork

Occupational therapist

Sponsor: MIG.ie

Laura works with children who have suffered brain injuries.

She also grew up playing hockey which is something she has represented Munster and even Ireland with.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“It’s my earliest memory so it’s a lifelong promise I’m fulfilling by entering the London Rose.

“It would be a lifelong dream for myself.

“I used to look up to these girls on the telly in August every single year.

“I used to look up to them as such an example and such a wonderful display of the best of Ireland really, and the best of Irish community across the world.

“It would make me really proud to be the London Rose.”

Laura is passionate about her work with the Children’s Trust.

“It’s the leading children’s charity for acquired brain injuries.

“We often say that a child is very quick to lose the skills following a brain injury but it’s quite hard work and a lot of repetition and a long time to gain those skills back.

“It’s really important, rewarding work.

“We often get the most impaired kids, it’s an absolute privilege to be part of their journey in order to get them on that road to recovery.”

Emer Scully, 28

Assistant News Editor

London/ Lincolnshire with parents from Sligo and Roscommon

Sponsor: Horseshoe Accountancy Services

Emer works in the news room for The Telegraph national newspaper. She entered journalism first as a way of combatting her crippling shyness.

What would it mean to represent London?

“It would be absolutely surreal.

“I’m so passionate about London.

“I was born here.

“I’ve been living here for the last six years after university and to be able to represent both the city that I love and the country that I’m just obsessed with, that all my family live in and that I spent all my summers as a child and that really feels like home to me, would just mean everything.

“It’s just such an exciting opportunity to be able to represent such brilliant places.”

On her job Emer says: “I’m an assistant news editor at a national paper in London.

“I do breaking news and court cases, and lead a team of reporters and specialised editors.

“I work with brilliant people who are amazing at what they do.

“It’s so exciting to be able to go into an office each day with a that has a real buzz, that is just one of the most exciting places to be.”

Shauna Sammon, 28

Teacher

From: Westport, Co. Mayo

Sponsor: Cara Personnel

Shauna teaches at St Andrew’s Primary School in Streatham. She came to London to study at St Mary’s in Twickenham.

She is also passionate about music and plays GAA in London with Round Towers.

Her aunt Angela used to write for The Irish World.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do.

“It’s a very big tradition in my household: My mam, my sister and I watch it every year.

“I lost my granddad a few weeks ago so that was a motivator to get just give me a final push.

“Life is short so you have to take these things as they come.”

What would it mean to be Rose of London? “It would be a very big deal especially as a girl coming from a small village in the west of Ireland.

“I actually was born in London so I have a connection to London from a very young age.

“I used to visit many summers to my two aunties, Julie and. And Angela.

“I have always had that connection with London. I’ve always wanted to represent London. So it would be, yes, a big deal.”

Tess McGlynn, 28

Business development manager

From: Dundalk

Sponsor: Comfort Homecare

Tess works as a business development manager with a portfolio of education clients which she finds fulfilling work.

Tess grew up steeped in traditional music and is involved with Dulwich Harps GAA Club in London.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“I actually performed at the Rose of Tralee festival as a child.

“I was in a marching band and we would have attended the festival and marched in the parade. I would have met all the roses when I was a lot smaller.

“I guess it maybe was in the back of my brain since then.

“I decided this is the year to do it.”

What would it mean to be Rose of London?

“London’s been my home for the last four years and I’ve made some fantastic memories and friends.

“I’ve really integrated myself into the community in particular the Irish community here.

“It would be an absolute honour to represent my peers and the Irish women who’ve come before me and who’ll come after me.”

Rose of London selection ball takes place at Clayton Hotel in Chiswick on Friday 9 May.