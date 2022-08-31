Welcome return for the Vintage Rally

31/08/2022

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the London Irish Vintage Club will celebrate its belated 10th Anniversary charity day this Sunday 4 September at Tir Chonaill Gaels’ GAA Grounds at Berkeley Avenue in Greenford.

It will raise funds for charities including Peace Hospice Care (Watford), Dementia Concern (Ealing), Southwark Helping Hands and Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre (Therapy Horses).

The Peace Hospice cares for people with life-limiting or terminal illnesses, funded by public donations.

Dementia Concern aims to provide a helping hand to those living with dementia and their loved ones.

Southwark Helping Hands Club assists people with learning and physical disabilities.

Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre is an inner city community riding school for children and young people, many of whom have learning difficulties and physical disabilities.

On the main stage on Sunday will be the hugely popular Irish country music star Nathan Carter.

Singer and broadcaster David James will make a welcome return to the London Irish Vintage Day after appearing there in 2019.

He presents The Jivetime Show on Donegal’s Highland Radio on weekdays.

Highland Radio will be broadcasting live from Greenford between 12 and 2 pm.

There will also be entertainment from popular local London acts, the band Hungry Grass and the singer Mary Rose.

A second stage will be dedicated to traditional Irish musicians and dancers.

This Sunday’s events will start with a Vintage Road Run from Wexham to Greenford where the vintage cars, lorries and tractors will be displayed.

The nostalgic family day out will feature a threshing mill, craft displays, and children’s amusements including wooden swing-boats.

Organiser Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan thanked the extended Irish community for supporting the Vintage Day this past decade.

He said: “It very much is a team effort and the LIVC are thankful to all the companies and individuals who come together to make the event possible, along with the support of Ealing Council.

“After our absence due to Covid we are very much looking forward to celebrating our 10thAnniversary.”

The Vintage Day runs at Tir Chonaill Gaels Grounds, Greenford UB6 0NZ from 12 noon to 7pm this Sunday 4 September.

Admission is £10 for adults with children under-16 free (Children must be supervised by an adult throughout the event).