Watford GAA club fundraising to support bereaved NHS families

05/07/2020

By Damian Dolan

A Watford Gaelic football club raising money to support families who have tragically lost loved ones to Covid-19, while working on the frontline at Watford General Hospital, has smashed its £3,000 target.

Glen Rovers has so far raised more than £3,800, but has vowed to keep going for as long “as the funds keep coming in for this fantastic cause”.

The club has 14 members working on the frontline at Watford General Hospital, some of whom have “sadly lost colleagues they have worked with for many years”.

That “personal realisation” has been the “driving force” behind the club’s desire to do its bit to help.

Ladies chairperson Aoife Tarrant told the Irish World: “This fundraiser is virtually bringing all of us together as a club while raising funds to support families who have lost loved ones at this difficult time.

Proud to say that Glen Rovers are raising money to help support the families who have tragically lost loved ones whilst working at Watford General Hospital due to Covid-19. We will be running, cycling and walking to reach 1000km+ 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️https://t.co/hJNg0lIZWx — Glen Rovers LGFC GAA (@GlenRoversLGFC) April 21, 2020

“Glen Rovers are very grateful for the hard work of everyone in the NHS, especially all of the staff at Watford General.”

Glen Rovers ladies footballer Aoife Flynn, who works at Watford General Hospital, said: “It’s great that my football team are working hard for such a great cause, especially as there are a number of NHS workers including myself based as Watford General Hospital.

“We are all doing our part to support the community during these times.”

Glen Rovers, which has underage, ladies and men’s teams, had called upon its members, as well as their parents, grandparents and friends, “to come together to raise funds for families that have been severely affected by coronavirus”.

It was the club’s president, Jerry Brennan, who came up with the idea of fundraising for the Watford General Hospital.

It subsequently set itself the challenge of covering an accumulative distance of at least 1,000km – whether that be by running, cycling and walking – within a three-week time period.

They raised half of their £3,000 target within three days of launching the idea.

Glen Rovers club chairperson Neilus McCarthy, said: “The great thing about this idea is that it is not limited to just people of an athletic nature, we have families competing with each other to see who can run, cycle or walk the most kilometres in the week.

“All of this is generating a real feel good factor within our club, and around our great town of Watford, and of course helping to support the real heroes of this fight.”

The club added: “We want to thank everybody who has supported our aim by either taking part in the physical challenge or contributing to our Glen Rovers Just Giving Page.

“We would like to say a special thank you to Tir Chonaill Gaels who contributed £300 during week one to help Glen Rovers on their mission to support these families.”

Glen Rovers GAA club was founded in 1953 and has over this time become an integral part of the community within and around Watford.

Its home pitch is at Radlett Road and it also has a hurling side (St Declan’s).

You might also be interested in this article