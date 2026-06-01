Vinyl voyage

Mark McCausland and Michael Head, the writer/ composer and director of new Irish film The Spin, spoke to David Hennessy as the film comes to UK screens.

The Spin, the new Irish film about two music lovers who travel the length of Ireland for some rare and valuable vinyls, has come to BBC iPlayer.

The Spin stars Owen Colgan (The Hardy Bucks) and Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones) as music lovers and co- owners of a struggling music shop Elvis and Dermot.

Struggling to pay the rent, they see a way out of their troubles.

If they can make their way from the north to Cork where some very rare records are on sale for a fraction of their true value, it could answer their prayers.

The supporting cast includes Tara Lynne O’Neill, Leah O’Rourke (both of Derry Girls) as well as Love Island star Maura Higgins and Kimberley Wyatt of The Pussycat Dolls.

There is also cameos from Irish music figures like Barry Devlin and Steve Wickham.

This may not be a surprise as writer/ composer is Mark McCausland known for playing with outfits like The Lost Brothers.

The project was helmed by Michael Head who has written and directed films like Bermondsey Tales and this year releases his latest, Jackie the Stripper.

Mark and Michael took time to chat to the Irish World.

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Mark McCausland

The film was very much inspired by your own experiences, isn’t that right?

“That’s right.

“I write a weekly column in my local paper, the Ulster Herald, and it was basically just stories of when I was on the road and with my band.

“Then I opened up a record shop, Boneyard Records, and then a lot of the stories were about record collecting and record hunting.

“Simultaneously I was always writing music for movies that don’t exist and I had gathered so much music that I just thought, ‘Okay, now it’s the right time to make a movie to put all this music into’.

“I picked one of those stories that I write for the paper and started developing it into a longer story.

“Then I met Colin Broderick who read my attempts at making it into a script.

“They weren’t very good and he just says, ‘Here, that’s a good story but the script’s not there, let me have a go’.

“So we developed that together.

“He was writing the script while I was writing more music and they were both kind of feeding into each other.

“He would send me a couple of scenes and I would write music to it and vice versa.

“I would send him a bit of music and he’d write scenes.

“The crew was a mixture between Irish crew and London crew who came over.

“It was good to see so many people working really, really hard and coming together to pull together some idea that you’ve had in your bedroom.

“It was kind of surreal and it was also kind of hilarious as well because a lot of the scenes were filmed in my house or in the record shop so it was funny watching things get filmed where they actually happened.”

I think that feeling comes through. There’s great chemistry between the two lead characters Elvis and Dermot, played by Owen Colgan and Brenock O’Connor..

“Yeah, it was so funny how that happened.

“People ask me which character is based on me but then they watch the movie and they go, ‘Oh, they’re kind of both you at different stages of your life’.

“Owen was always going to play Elvis.

“Colin wrote that part for Owen and there was actually different actors for some of the parts including the Dermot part but the actor strike happened just when we were about to start filming so a lot of actors couldn’t make it so at the last minute, we had to find replacements for half the cast.

“But that’s also when Michael was great because he pulled out his little black book and roped in a lot of people at the last minute.

“I was there when Brenock and Owen first met and just from the second they met, they just hit it off like best pals straight away.”

It’s a tale of their friendship underneath everything else, isn’t it?

“Of course, yes.

“There’s a lot of hope in there.

“Even the song that Brenock sings is about friendship.

“I wrote that with a bunch of lads and when we wrote it, we weren’t writing for the film but it was when Colin heard that song, he says, ‘Oh, that’s the song for the film’.

“Because we never realised at all.

“It took somebody else to spot it.

“But the theme running through it is friendship and kindness and I think we all need that in today’s world.”

Is it Brenock actually singing or are they your vocals?

“Brennock actually sings it.

“And because he was pulled in at the last minute it was like, ‘Oh sh*t, he’s gonna have to learn the song’ but he learned the song and sang it better than we did.

“We’ve got our own recorded version, Brenock really blew it out of the water.

“It’s worked out the way it should have because now it’s like that part was always for Brenock.

“Even the mistakes that happened ended up being the right mistakes if you know what I mean.”

There are numerous musicians featured such as Barry Devlin and Steve Wickham..

“I count myself very lucky to have a lot of friends who are very talented and willing to help.

“It’s nice to have those people who you know you can just call up and they’ll do something like that at the drop of a hat which is amazing.”

Maura Higgins was also making her acting debut..

“Yeah, we were all blown away.

“She was a real natural and it’s been amazing watching her from a distance how well she’s doing.

“That’s good to see because I think at the minute, the world has their eyes on Ireland.

“Ireland is having its moment in the spotlight at the minute so it’s really nice to see Irish people doing so well in the industry. It’s great.

“Yeah, that was another stroke of genius on Michael’s part and the same with Kimberley Wyatt from the Pussycat Dolls.

“She was fantastic craic.

“After she shot her scenes, she came to the local pub and she was pouring Guinness ‘til 3 am and having the craic with everybody.

“Like I say, we’re all still good friends after it.

“I like the way he (Michael) did that because that’s what’s great about collaborating as well.

“You have got to let go with your baby and let other people get involved and put their thing in.

“Otherwise, it’s all just one dimensional.

“You’ve got to open up and let everybody be part of it and it becomes something else then.

“It becomes something bigger and becomes something.

“These unexpected things and curveballs are what makes it.”

I like the refreshing setting of the record shop which we sadly don’t see so much of any more..

“Yeah, I’m a big believer in record shops.

“For a long time home, Omagh didn’t have one and I had to actually travel to buy a record and then in the end me and my friend Johnny just said, ‘Well, why don’t we just open our own one?’

“So it was kind of opened mainly for selfish reasons but it’s become a community thing.

“It’s where people come.

“It’s a place where the whole town comes and that’s what record shops kind of are, you can hang out for a couple hours and don’t buy a record but you need places like that.”

It’s all about the journey rather than any destination..

“Exactly.

“It’s nearly like whatever they’re going to get isn’t the point, it’s more the journey that they’re going on as people, as friends.

“And we want to give that sense as well that you’re in the car with them.”

I don’t want to spoil the ending but I think it has a good message in this materialistic world..

“Yeah, exactly.

“It’s a refreshing thought.

“One of the things we wanted to do with this film was we wanted to do something for our hometown.

“It was important for me and Colin for starters to do something positive for our hometown.

“But then also on a wider scale, when everybody else got involved, it was also about just making something so people can just switch off for an hour and a half and watch something a bit light hearted and maybe feel good after watching it, to kind of shut off from everything else that’s going on in the world at the moment, just forget about it for an hour and a half and have a laugh.”

What’s next? Will you write another film in the future?

“Yeah, well this one took a long time.

“From start to finish it was like seven or eight years.

“There’s always ideas brewing and I think we’ve all got the bug now.

“It’s like once you have that adrenaline rush, you want to do it again so yeah, watch this space.

“I think there’ll be more to come.”

Michael Head interview

What was it about The Spin that attracted you to it?

“Well I’m a writer myself but I normally write quite dark comedies so I was surprised that they approached me because it’s a very, very different style of film and that’s actually what drew me in.

“It’s really charming.

“It’s just a feel good film.

“The stakes are not particularly high but when I read it, I just felt uplifted.

“And, as I said at the time, the world is a bit poxy so anything that brings a bit of joy and can make people smile can’t be a bad thing.”

How did you enjoy filming in Ireland?

“I absolutely fell in love with the place.

“My grandparents were Irish so I’m of Irish descent.

“Omagh was a place I wasn’t aware of but when I Googled it, you can imagine what came up so I was a little bit concerned at first.

“I think it is important that we remember the Troubles and it’s important that we learn from it but I also think it’s really important that Ireland isn’t defined by it and the Irish people are not defined by it.

“So as soon as I read it I was like, ‘No, I want to tell this story. I want to do it justice’.

“And then as soon as we landed, I just fell in love with the place.

“I was with my two daughters and my wife and all of us just absolutely adored the place.

“I grew up in South London in the 80s and Omagh reminded me of South London in the 80s: The real community spirit, everyone knows each other and if they don’t know each other, they embrace you in a way that, sadly, I think London has lost a little bit.

“I just fell in love with it.

“The people were so, so welcoming so it really was an honour to be able to tell that story and to be embraced, especially by the local community so, so closely.”

Did you find the premise of these music lovers going on a road trip refreshing?

“Yeah.

“I’d say a good 80% the film was improv, which was brilliant.

“Owen Colgan and Brenock O’Connor were amazing, and Tara Lynne O’Neill is just a comedy genius.

“But I think what was so lovely was it was just a nice story.

“It wasn’t trying to change the world.

“It wasn’t trying to make any particular point.

“It was just embracing the humour and embracing the craic, embracing the two guys’ friendship and the irreverent comedy that comes from that.

“I think that’s the film’s charm and I’m drawn to films like that.

“In Bruges, that’s one of my favourite films and my writing style has often been likened to Tarantino and Guy Ritchie.

“It’s the conversations that make a film, it’s the dialogue that makes a film and I really hope that that shines through not only in the humour but also in the charm of the characters and the spirit of the community.”

A lot of it rests on Owen and Brenock and their characters Elvis and Dermot being so relatable and likeable..

“Yeah, the entire film really rested on their shoulders.

“Although there are moments that are absolutely wild, although it pushes the boundaries of realism, the performance and the comedy had to make sure we didn’t lose the audience and I hope that we did do that and the reviews have been brilliant in that regard.

“And that did come from the two lead characters in particular and again, the improvisation.

“That was the stuff that actually really shone and fair play to Owen and Brenock for a having the faith in me as a director and having the ability themselves to just pull that off.

“I’d love to work with them again.

“You very rarely get a chance to do an improvisation film like that so it was a really beautiful and funny process to be a part of.”

You were blessed to have Maura Higgins and Kimberley Wyatt on board..

“Yeah, they were great.

“When they brought me on I said, ‘Look, you haven’t got any profile cast attached. This isn’t gonna sell because no one’s gonna talk about it’.

“And we were literally two weeks away from filming so I went to InterTalent and Ashley Vallance.

“They’re a great agency and he’s been brilliant to me over the years.

“I literally sent in the script and went, ‘Look. If they’re interested, they fit the character on paper. I haven’t got time to audition. If you tell me they’re good enough on your recommendation, I’ll hire them’.

“And he messaged me back, ‘Look, Michael. They’re absolutely brilliant. They will nail these parts. They won’t let you down. They won’t let us down or themselves down. They’re in’.

“It was a bit of a gamble but I knew that Ashley is one of the best agents in the world so it wasn’t a worry and they were both brilliant.

“I mean they both took direction well, they both were great to work with.

“There was no ego and I actually hired Kimberley for my next film as well so she plays one of the leading support roles in Jackie the Stripper.

“They’re both wonderfully talented people and they were both absolutely just perfect to work with in every regard.”

The central relationship brings holds the audience, doesn’t it?

“It’s odd because when we were making this a lot of people thought it would be about Dermot because it’s a film about music and he’s the singer but I always saw it as Elvis’ story and the story of a dad trying to deliver for his daughter.

“He’s failed the wife and he now he doesn’t want to let the daughter down.

“I’ve got two young girls myself so that was what really spoke to me but I wasn’t too sure who would pick up on that.

“But again, a lot of the feedback from the reviewers and from the audience, that really struck a chord.

“They’re both deeply flawed characters but when you pair it all together, hopefully it knits together really well.

“And then you’ve got Tara Lynne O’ Neill.

“I’ve got to say Tara Lynne has probably got to be one of the best Irish comedy exports.

“She’s absolutely fantastic and everything she does, she’s just funny.”

It sounds like you wouldn’t mind returning to Ireland to film again..

“I’d love to go back.

“If it wasn’t for family and work commitments, I would seriously consider moving there because I just absolutely adored it.

“It really was a once in a lifetime experience and would I quite like that once in lifetime experience to happen again.”

The Spin is on BBC iPlayer.

It comes to other digital platforms in June.