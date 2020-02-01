VIDEO: St. Brigid’s Festival launches at the Embassy

02/01/2020

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney and comedian, writer and actress Aisling Bea were at the Irish Embassy in London to launch the 2020 St. Brigid’s Festival with musical performances and panel discussions on a range of topics.

Aisling Bea spoke about what St. Brigid means in her home county of Kildare which Brigid is also associated with.

Aisling also shared stories of St. Brigid.

With St. Brigid’s Day thought of as the first day of Spring in Ireland, Aisling continued to say now that Irish women have control of their own bodies, Irish women are now ready to step into the Spring of their lives.

Siobhan McSweeney MC’d the event and after some words from Aisling and Ambassador Adrian O’Neill, attendees were split into groups for discussions about diplomacy, literature and science.

There was music from London Irish Pensioners Choir, Roisin Seoighe, Lisa Lambe and a DJ set from Melanie Simpson.

Check out our video that includes chats with Siobhan McSweeney, Alice Kennedy of London Irish Pensioners Choir, Roisin Seoighe, Melanie Simpson and Lisa Lambe.