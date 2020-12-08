Ulster Orchestra take their Christmas concert online with Derry Girls star Ian McElhinney

The Ulster Orchestra’s festive spectacular ‘The Magic of Christmas’ will return once more this year with a special online concert at 7pm on Friday 18 December.

The festive extravaganza features Derry Girls star Ian McElhinney as Santa and popular local performers Peter Corry and Emma Morwood. Eleven-year-old schoolboy Cormac Thompson, whose videos for his Nannie turned him into an online singing sensation, will also take part.

Conductor and music arranger for the evening will be Paul Campbell and NI Opera’s Associate Artists will also be performing.

The one-hour Christmas show features an array of carols, festive music and what they call ‘a few little surprises fun for all the family’.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and it’s so important that we find ways in which we can still connect with one another.” said Patrick McCarthy, the Ulster Orchestra’s Head of Artistic Planning. “This concert is a perfect opportunity to do that; we’re really looking forward to sharing some great Christmas music, and bringing a bit of much needed glitter and sparkle to the end of the year.”

We are delighted to bring you this concert in partnership with Belfast’s iconic Waterfront Hall. Julia Corkey, Chief Executive ICC Belfast | Waterfront Hall | Ulster Hall commented: “We’re thrilled to play our part in bringing ‘The Magic of Christmas’ to the Orchestra’s many supporters virtually both here in Northern Ireland and further afield. In a year that we’ve grown accustomed to staying at home, imaginative solutions such as streamed concerts mean that we can continue to celebrate and enjoy festive traditions safely. This special concert promises to be a fantastic evening of music and Christmas cheer.”