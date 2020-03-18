UK schools to close

03/18/2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that UK schools will close on Friday and remain closed until further notice. This is the latest in the government’s measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exams in May and June will not take place but the Prime Minister said those students will get the qualifications that they need and their job offers/college places depend on. This applies to all except children of key workers (emergency services staff etc) and vulnerable children. He has also stated that children should not be left with elderly relates.

Nurseries and private schools will also close.

The Prime Minister was also asked what help would be available to people unable pay their rent due to their lost earnings. New legislation is on the way to stop landlords evicting people in this position.