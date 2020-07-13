UK government: Time to get ready for end of transition period

07/13/2020

The government has launched a new campaign to help businesses and individuals prepare for the end of the transition period, ‘The UK’s new start: let’s get going’.

The campaign will clearly set out the actions businesses and individuals need to take to prepare for the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, and ensure they are ready to seize the opportunities that it will bring.

The campaign will target UK citizens intending to travel to Europe from 1 January 2021 and all importers to and exporters from the EU, alongside UK nationals living in the EU and EU, EEA or Swiss citizens living in the UK.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said: “At the end of this year we are leaving the single market and Customs Union regardless of the type of agreement we reach with the EU. This will bring changes and significant opportunities for which we all need to prepare.

“While we have already made great progress in getting ready for this moment, there are actions that businesses and citizens must take now to ensure we are ready to hit the ground running as a fully independent United Kingdom.

“This is a new start for everyone in the UK – British and European citizens alike – so let’s get going.”

The actions people and business owners need to take vary based on their circumstances. They include:

Making sure you are ready to travel to Europe from 1 January 2021, for example by getting comprehensive travel insurance, ensuring your passport is valid, and checking your roaming policy with your mobile phone provider.

If you want to travel to Europe with your pet from 1 January 2021, contact your vet at least 4 months before you travel.

Making sure your business is ready to export or import from/to the EU, for example by getting an EU EORI number or registering with the relevant Customs Authority.

The campaign also highlights the significant opportunities ahead including for exporters through new free trade agreements, for small businesses through smarter regulation, and for fishermen as the UK’s take back control of our coastal waters.

Initial guidance specific to Northern Ireland will be published in the coming weeks and will continue to be issued throughout the transition period.

Details of the key actions that businesses and individuals need to take before the end of the transition period can be found here.