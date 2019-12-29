UK arrest in Limerick murder of Rose Hanrahan

12/29/2019

A person has been arrested in the UK in connection with the investigation into the murder of Limerick woman Rose Hanrahan.

Rose Hanrahan, 78, was found dead in the front room of her home in Thomondgate in Limerick on the evening of 15 December 2017.

It is understood she had been violently assaulted and killed following a break-in at her home, in which she resided for 40 years.

She had been a carer for her late husband Michael, who died after suffering a long-term illness.

Despite an intensive Garda investigation, including an expert forensic examination of the crime scene, no arrests were made at the time.

Gardaí have confirmed that they were made aware of the arrest of an individual in the UK on foot of a European arrest warrant and confirmed the arrest is part of their inquiries into the Limerick woman’s death.

They said the warrant has been executed and is currently before the UK courts.

Gardaí are awaiting the outcome of those proceedings, which, they say, could take some time to finalise.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are aware that an individual has been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant.

“No further information at this time.”