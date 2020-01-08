Two men held after Dublin mini bus stolen with passengers on board

Two men in their 30s have been arrested after a mini bus was stolen at Dublin Airport with three passengers on board.

The alarm was raised shortly before 1am when two men got on the bus and drove it away in the direction of the M1.

The passengers got off the bus a short time later near Julianstown.

The bus was then driven north on the M1 where it was located by gardai near Drogheda.

Gardaí followed it before it was driven across the border north of Dundalk.

The PSNI was alerted and the mini bus was later located in Monaghan.

It crashed and the men then fled the scene on foot before stealing a car.

The car was intercepted by officers from the Garda Regional Support Unit, with help from Garda Air Support helicopter, near Castleblayney.

The men are held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.