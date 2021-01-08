Travellers to Ireland from Britain to require negative Covid result

They will also apply to those whose journey originated in South Africa who until Friday night are banned from entering Ireland.

In a statement, Ireland’s Department for Foreign Affairs said: “From 9 January onwards, any passengers arriving into Ireland whose journey originated in Great Britain or South Africa are required to have a negative / not detected result from a pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before their arrival in Ireland.

“These people will also be advised to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in Ireland.”