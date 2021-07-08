Transport Sec confirms quarantine exemption for double-vaxxed travellers from amber list countries

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to quarantine when returning to England from countries on the amber list, with the new rules set to take effect from 19 July.

But, he told the House of Commons, that fully vaccinated people would must still take tests upon their return to the UK from amber countries.

Under current rules amber list arrivals must take a pre-departure test, and then two of the more expensive PCR tests on days two and eight of their return.

From 19 July the day eight test will no longer be required.

Children who have not been vaccinated will not have to quarantine when returning from amber countries but will have to take Covid-19 tests. This will apply to all children whether travelling with adults or not.

The Transport Secretary said that the government will drop its advice against travelling to amber-list countries from 19 July.

The rules on returning from red list countries will stay the same.

“I can confirm from 19 July UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine roll out will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England,” said Shapps during his announcement.

People returning from countries on the green list will also have to continue taking PCR tests on day two of their return.

This does not apply to people returning to Britain from Ireland because of the Common Travel Area.

The travel industry expects a surge in late bookings to popular summer holiday destinations such as Spain, Greece and Portugal.