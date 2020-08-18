Tom Wheeler is new chair of Irish Elderly Advice Network

08/18/2020

The Irish Elderly Advice Network have elected Tom Wheeler as their new chair. Tom, from Co. Meath, is a long-standing Trustee of the Irish Elderly Advice Network and has been the Chairperson of the Irish Pensioners Choir for five years.

Tom takes over as the Chair of the Irish Elderly Advice Network, following the sad death of the former Chair, Alice Kennedy, who contracted Covid-19 and died on the 1 April 2020. Alice was a well known figure in the Irish community for many years and was the driving force behind the Irish Pensioners Choir. Tributes to her came from far and wide on news of her passing with President Michael D Higgins calling her a ‘most noble daughter of Ireland’.

Tom said, “It is a great honour for me to take on the Chair of this great charity. I know I have huge shoes to fill, following on from Alice, a great friend of mine for many years.

“Alice was proud to be the Chair of the Irish Elderly Advice Network and all the staff and Trustees were proud to have her as our Chair. She was a great role model to me, as her Vice Chair for the last four years.

“This is a huge honour, and I shall do my best to continue her legacy of support, help and encouragement to the entire Irish Elderly Advice Network community here in London.”

The Irish Elderly Advice Network have been helping isolated older people throughout the pandemic with a telephone help-ling and crowdfunded for the money to produce a booklet full of information, support and guidance to help the 6,000 older Irish people on their mailing list.