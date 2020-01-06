Tickets selling fast to win £695,000 London city apartment

01/06/2020

By Damian Dolan

Ticket sales to win a London apartment worth £695,000 (€815,000) have been described as “brisk” since the launch of Roscommon GAAs fundraising initiative last month.

One lucky entrant will become the proud owner of a two-bedroom apartment in an exciting and luxurious new development – London City Island.

‘Win A Home in London’ is spearheaded by Club Rossie – the commercial and fundraising arm of Roscommon GAA – with tickets costing €100 per entry.

So far, just over 3,400 entries have been registered – a figure described as “ahead of expectations” by Roscommon GAA.

All London-based ‘Rossies’ are being invited to attend an information evening at WB Yeats Gastro Pub in Finsbury Park on 12 January.

Sales have been spread across 19 different countries with majority been from Ireland (84 per cent), and 12 per cent coming from the UK. The next highest is USA with 2 per cent.

London City Island is being developed by one of Roscommon GAA’s main sponsors, Ballymore Group, whose chief executive Seán Mulryan comes from the county.

Money raised will go towards the €2.3million redevelopment of Dr Hyde Park, and the development of the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence.

The draw to select a winner will be streamed Live on Facebook on Sunday 10th May – eight days after London entertain Roscommon in the Connacht Championship quarter-final at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Hyde Park has been home to Roscommon GAA since 1971. It was also the scene of London’s famous 2013 Connacht semi-final win over Leitrim.

Dubbed a “mini-Manhattan”, London City Island is situated a stone’s throw from Canary Wharf – London’s financial district.

It’s also home to the English National Ballet, London Film School and several leading art galleries.

The award-winning development comprises 1,706 new homes, restaurants, cafes, and, when complete, office space and a rooftop games pitch.

“I am very pleased to be able to support the fundraiser, which will raise vital money for the redevelopment of Dr. Hyde Park and the development of the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence in Roscommon. I wish all of the participants the best of luck,” said Mulryan.

It comes on the back of Club Rossie’s successful ‘Win A House in Dublin’ project, also built by Ballymore. That netted Roscommon GAA €943,000.

Commercial Director of Roscommon GAA, Aidan Brady, said the fundraisers will ensure that “future generations of Roscommon GAA will be debt free and have a sporting grounds and centre of excellence that they can be proud of”.

“Our stadium needs the upgrading to make it fit for purpose for 2020 and beyond and we want to create the centre of excellence for young people in the county,” said David Leydon, a member of the Club Rossie team.

To enter go to www.winahomeinlondon.com

Club Rossie is hosting an information evening at the WB Yeats Gastro Pub, 20 Fonthill Rd, Finsbury Park, London N4 3HU on Sunday 12th January at 6pm.

All London-based “Rossies” interested in finding out more about Roscommon GAA’s plans are invited to attend, or email hello@winahomeinlondon.com to to find out more or get involved.

