There’s a Storm coming

Emerald Storm, the latest dance show incorporating Irish dance, has returned to the London stage.

The show is co-written and co-choreographed by world renowned tap dancer and West End star Adam Garcia (The Bodyguard, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Chorus Line).

The show also boasts big names such as Britain’s Got Talent’s Tom Ball, New Zealand dance sensation Bayley Graham and Lord of the Dance’s Olivia Graydon.

Emerald Storm is a new dance show that combines Irish dance and modern tap for the 21st century.

It played for a limited run at The Emerald Theatre in September. Now it returns to that same venue from 25 November and a UK tour has been announced for 2026.

The Irish World was at the gala opening back in September to talk to some of those involved.

Two time Olivier nominated Adam Garcia, who is co- director and co- choreographer, told The Irish World: “It’s a bit surreal to be here tonight.

“We’ve put this show on before and we’ve toured with this show but there’s something about living in London, being part of the London theatre scene and having it here.

“We didn’t think we would be here at this point.

“We thought we’d get here but we didn’t think we’d be here this soon, so very grateful.”

Samantha Heather, also co- director and co- choreographer, said: “It’s amazing, a dream come true.

“It has been amazing.

“We went on tour in 2018 with it and it’s definitely changed.

“I watch one of the numbers in the show now, Virtuoso.

“Last night, funnily enough, I sat and watched and thought, ‘Wow, the chorus of Virtuoso footwork, I started in my kitchen and now here we are in the West End with it’.

“So crazy really.”

Adam Garcia adds: “Keep dancing in the kitchens, I think that’s the lesson.”

On the show’s mix of Irish dancing and tap dancing Adam said: “It’s one of those things.

“Obviously I’m a tapper but I’ve always been fascinated by Irish because of the athleticism, the discipline of it, the incredible skill.

“I can’t do that with my feet and it’s really crazy that we should be able to do the same things but we can’t.

“We were in a room together going, ‘Okay, how can we go together? We’re going to actually have to share our knowledge and the rhythm’.

“It was great in our minds and on paper and then we had to actually execute it and that was a real journey of discovery which is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Samantha added: “We hope people agree with us and think it works.”

Asked if the show aims to inject new life into Irish dance a bit like Riverdance did 30 years ago Samantha says: “Absolutely.

“I mean we are nothing like Riverdance.

“It’s not traditional.

“You’ve got Riverdance, Lord of the Dance out there that are phenomenal at what they do.

“This is a bit of a ripped up version of Irish trying to just bring it a little bit more to today.”

Adam: “I guess it’s the way that we like to dance.

“And he way you (Sam) like to present Irish it’s like the way I like to present tap.

“It’s a strange show.

“There’s a story there and it’s a cabaret and it’s also a dance review show.

“I think what an audience want is to see highly skilled, incredibly talented performers. We’ve got singers and dancers and that’s what we want to showcase.”

Samantha: “And each and every one of them on that stage are extremely talented in what they do whether it’s tap, Irish, singing or a comedy role.

“They’re all extremely talented and it’s just a really fun show.

“It’s entertaining and that’s what I think everybody needs now and again, isn’t it?”

Adam concludes: “Ironically it’s good old fashioned entertainment but it’s not old fashioned.”

Tom Ball, who was a standout runner up on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022, told The Irish World: “It’s an absolute honour and a privilege to be here.

“It’s my West End debut.

“It’s Emerald Storm’s West End debut.

“It’s just an incredible show, one I’m so privileged to be a part of and it’s going to be a sensational night.

“I didn’t hesitate at all (when asked to be part of the show).

“The moment I heard that they potentially wanted me to come along, I jumped at the chance.

“Three years ago, when I was on Britain’s Got Talent, Simon (Cowell) said- I think it was during the final, ‘One day you’ll be on the West End, one day you’ll make it to Broadway’.

“And tonight that dream comes true.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.

“There is an incredible amount of talent from the creatives to the cast.

“It’s truly just a wonderful set of people collaborating to create a beautiful, joy filled show.”

On the show’s mix of styles Tom said: “It’s a real collaboration from so many different genres and styles.

“It’s something that if you come and watch it, you’re going to love something if not all of it but you will absolutely love so many moments in this show because it is so diverse and so incredibly wonderful.”

Asked if he has Irish connections Tom said: “I am a quarter Irish myself. My grandmother was from County Mayo. We go there quite often, or we did.”

Asked if he thinks his love for singing comes from his Irish family Tom said, “Yeah, it’s my grandma. It’s the Irish.

“I absolutely adore singing.

“I have done since I was seven years old.

“I remember my grandma sending lots of messages saying, ‘All your cousins and aunties and everyone are all voting (for you in BGT)’.”

Olivia Graydon, the former Lord of the Dance cast member and Irish dance lead of the show, said: “It’s very, very exciting.

“I feel a little bit overwhelmed.

“I’m just really excited for everyone to see the show.”

Asked if the buzz was similar to other shows she had been involved with like Lord of the Dance Olivia said: “Well, I’m feeling a little bit more pressure because I’m one of the leads so I feel slightly more responsible.

“But it’s very glamorous.

“I think we’re just excited to show all our hard work off, I guess.”

On the talent in the cast Olivia said: “I get to dance with Tom Ball singing and it is just incredible.

“Sometimes it takes my breath away really.

“And then watching Bayley tap and the rest of the cast are just insane.

“Every dancer brings something different to the table which I think makes this show so unique.

“It’s a very immersive show so once you’re in the theatre, you’re in the world of Emerald Storm and I think that’s such a beautiful thing and such a different thing that they’re bringing to the table.”

Singer Alannah McCarthy Maher, from Tallaght in Dublin, said: “It’s just surreal. It’s amazing. I’m so grateful.

“This has been my dream since I was nine years old: To come over to the UK to train to be in a professional production like this so I’m on cloud nine right now.

“I cannot describe how happy I am and just to be able to perform this for my family and for them to come over and see it, it’s just amazing.

“It’s so full circle and it’s really, really lovely.

“The storm is coming.”

Caitlin O’Connell, one of the show’s singers who has heritage in Cork, said: “It honestly feels incredible.

“We all feel like we’re in a fever dream because this is our first West End experience in anything.

“We feel incredibly grateful and so lucky.”

Megan Forte Clarke, the Dublin participant in the most recent series of Love Island, was a special guest.

Megan said: “I’m so excited to be here.

“(Vocal arranger)Tim Newman was my principal at uni so to hear about this all the time at uni and then see it come alive now is really exciting.

“I was a dancer but I was never quite good at the Irish dancing so I would like to admire from afar although I do like to give it a try after a few drinks.”

Asked if she would take the chance to take part in the ‘tap jam’ which invited people onstage, she said, “I wouldn’t embarrass anyone like that including myself.”

Emerald Storm is at Emerald Theatre until 14 December and it tours the UK in 2026.

For more information and to book, go to emeraldstorm.net.