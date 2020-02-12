The St Clarets family who made Féile history

02/12/2020

By Damian Dolan

2019 saw a very special and unique achievement indeed in the long and distinguished history of Féile, as three generations of one London GAA family can all now lay claim to having enjoyed All-Ireland success at the annual under 14 competition.

Last year, St Clarets’ Shane Lynott was part of the North London team which won Division 3.

London defeated Cavan’s Crosserlough in the final by 2-7 to 0-5 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

That success came 36 years after Shane’s father, Gerry, had helped St Clarets win the Féile Division 2 Cup.

Hosted that year by Cavan, the Hayes team – representing London – beat Cavan’s Killygarry by 6-7 to 0-3 in the final.

That 1983 St Clarets team also included Shane’s uncle, Colm, and was managed by his grandfather, Kevin, and Michael ‘Roley’ Towey.

To mark the extraordinary achievement, Shane and Gerry both received a special award from St Clarets at the club’s end of season dinner.

To complete the circle, Gerry will be part of North London’s management team for this year’s Féile, along with Andy Redican (Tara) and Hugo Sweeney (Tir Chonaill Gaels).

You might also be interested in this article