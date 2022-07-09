Musical crime drama The Score to screen at Galway Film Fleadh

09/07/2022

Writer/ director Malachi Smyth told David Hennessy about The Score, his musical heist film with a cast that includes Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn and Naomi Ackie.

“It wasn’t the idea in the first place,” writer/ director Malachi Smyth says of his musical crime drama, The Score.

The film, starring Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn and Naomie Ackie, screens at Galway Film Fleadh this weekend.

“In the first place I just wanted to make a low budget film that I could direct myself as my directorial debut.

“And that’s a hard thing to do.

“You need to write something with that in mind: Few locations, few cast.

“I had this idea that I thought was an interesting idea: These two minor criminals going off to do a job and one of them has a life changing experience.

“It felt reasonably fresh but also within a kind of tradition.

“But then I was thinking, ‘Hold on a second, this is too much within the recognized tradition, what can I do for shake it up, to make it more interesting?’”

British musician and critically acclaimed actor Johnny Flynn is best known for his leading role opposite Kerry’s Jessie Buckley in the BAFTA nominated psychological thriller, Beast.

He also played a young David Bowie in Stardust and shared the screen with Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in Operation Mincemeat. His stage credits include being the original Mooney inMartin McDonagh’s Hangmen and an Oliver Award-nominated role in Jerusalem.

Johnny’s music would have a lot to do with inspiring the film’s style.

“Just as I was writing the second draft, I was listening to Johnny’s latest album and it all just started to fall into place.

“In an uncanny way, there were lines that were echoing things that I was writing.

“There was a very tangible mood in a lot of his songs, it seemed to be the mood that I was going for, that had kind of a timelessness and sense of place but that’s not distinct.

“And all of this stuff just started gelling.

“There was even a song with a chorus that went ‘Gloria Gloria’ and I had written a character called Gloria.

“It just felt providential.

“Before I knew it, I had a heist musical.

“It’s very hard to know how to define it. I like that about it. Obviously other people struggle with that because everyone likes to know what box to put things in these days.

“But to me, it’s a strength.”

The film centres around two small time criminals, Mike and Troy, who are hoping their next deal, that they refer to as ‘the Score’ will change their lives for good.

Johnny Flynn, whose music is performed by him and other cast members, plays Mike while Troy is played by Will Poulter.

Since making his feature film debut in Son of Rambow in 2008, Will Poulter has established himself in Hollywood as well as independent British film.

His credits include Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Lenny Abrahamson’s The Little Stranger and Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit.

He has also appeared alongside Brad Pitt in War Machine and with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy in The Revenant.

He also shared the screen with Jennifer Anniston and Jason Sudeikis in We’re the Millers.

Other film credits include the Irish film Glassland, Maze Runner and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

“It’s a dream come true,” Malachi says of having Will, who was a late addition to the cast, on board.

“We had the other two parts cast quite a long time beforehand.

“The way it is with independent film making, you have what you think is your cast assembled, and then you have to push back and then before you know it, you’ve just lost a cast member or a director of photography or whatever.

“You’re scrambling at the last minute to try and fill these spots so we found ourselves in that position: Looking around for who might do it and the casting director said, ‘Oh, Will Poulter is in town’.

“And he completely fills the role. I couldn’t really imagine anyone doing a better job.

“Will’s wonderful, a great guy and wonderful to work with.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him and everything that he brought.

“And he can sing!

“They’re all doing their own singing.

“There was a moment when we all got together to record the track and I had no idea whether they could or not. I knew Johnny Flynn could sing obviously, but I didn’t know if the other guys would be able to or not.

“It was quite funny going out to actors’ agents.

“The question was always asked, ‘Can they sing?’

“Ultimately, it didn’t matter. If we’d had a great actor, we wouldn’t have worried (if they couldn’t sing).

“We would have said it was part of the character.

“When they turned up and started singing, there were dropping all around the recording studio.”

While Mike and Troy wait at a roadside café for their ‘score’- Mike’s connection- to arrive, Troy falls for waitress Gloria who is waiting for ‘something better to come along’ and is played by Naomi Ackie.

Naomi has won a BAFTA for playing Bonnie in the second series of The End of the F***Ing World.

Her other credits include Lady Macbeth, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe.

Ackie has been selected by The Hollywood Reporter for their Next Generation portfolio, People magazine for their Ones to Watch, Elle magazine for their Hollywood Rising section and Total Film as their Next Big Thing.

She has also been selected amongst the prestigious list of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow.

Smyth was told to look no further for the role of Gloria.

“Johnny was immediately an obvious candidate because we were using his songs.

“When he agreed to also be in it, that was a wonderful and talent attracts talent, so once you’ve got someone like Johnny then it makes it that much easier to get other people.

“And then Naomi came very quickly.

“The casting agent said to me, ‘Don’t even look at anyone else, she’s going to be enormous’.”

Naomi Ackie will take on the role of the iconic late Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

“And now she’s about to be Whitney Houston in a big biopic.

“She is about to be enormous and she has every reason to be because she’s just great.”

A musical crime drama or musical heist movie probably shouldn’t work but somehow it does.

“I’m glad you say that. Thank you very much.

“It was an interesting thing.

“Because when I was showing the script around, everyone was saying, ‘This is wonderful. This is really fresh and different’.

“But then the second question was always, ‘Will it work?’

“There was really no way of knowing whether it would unless we made it.

“It was a leap in the dark.

“All credit to all of the cast for getting on board with that.

“It was really gratifying that these guys who have the pick of any project they want to do picked this one to do.”

Mike and Troy wait for the handover. Mike says they have been held up. Hours go by. The tension rises between the two men.

All taking place in one day, The Score has the feel of a film like Dog Day Afternoon or, a parallel he draws himself, High Noon.

“There are a few films like that that I love.

“Going back to my childhood watching westerns, High Noon was like that.

“There’s quite a good tradition.

“I think it just really draws you into the world.

“As long as you can sustain that, make people interested in the character then you can really pull them through it in a way that is quite exhilarating.

“There’s the sense of something coming towards you and in High Noon it’s that train that’s arriving at noon. You know it’s 10.30 and you’ve got an hour and a half in which this film is going to unravel and you keep seeing the clock.

“In my film it’s the road, something is coming along the road and you don’t know what exactly.

“Is it going to give them freedom? Or is it going to bring something else?

“That sense of impending doom is something I tried to build in there.

“You know something is off here and then gradually you start to find out what.”

It is also reminiscent of Waiting for Godot in that way, isn’t it?

“Waiting for Godot is obviously a modern masterpiece and I love writing things where a couple of people are chatting, and time is going past and you don’t know exactly what they’re waiting for, or whether it will ever arrive or even in the state that they’re expecting it to arrive.

“So I’ll take that (comparison).”

And this is not the only Irish influence as some of the film’s music has an unmistakable Irish flavour.

“That’s Johnny’s style.

“The last one has a strong Irish tint.

“When he sent back the last version of that, he had added in various things and the editor was taken aback.

“He said, ‘It’s gone all Irish?’

“I said, ‘Yeah. It’s great, isn’t it?’

“He wasn’t given that brief, but it was great that he did it.

“Again, you can’t quite place his music.”

The Score is Smyth’s directorial feature debut.

What was it like to have such a cast for his first one? “It was great. I loved it.

“And I very much want to direct more films.

“I think it helps enormously when you are the author of the piece because it means that you can always go back to the text.

“There’s a great comfort in that when an actor asks you a question because, as the writer, you know that thing better than anyone else.

“You know the piece of work inside out.

“You can have conversations with actors that are very rich about the characters and about the story without having to sort of hesitate and without any risk of getting it wrong, or giving a misstep or not appreciating something that’s in the script which some directors might miss.

“It’s great to be in that position, and be able to feel that confidence.

“I think that confidence then comes through to the actors.

“If they feel confident in you, then they’re able to bring their best and to trust you and deliver.

“It’s a very important thing, to have that confidence.”

Born in Derry, Smyth describes himself as a ‘third generation writer’ as his mother is the well known author Jennifer Johnston, writer of books such as How Many Miles to Babylon and The Old Jest.

This means his maternal grandparents were the playwright Denis Johnston whose plays helped to establish the international reputation of Dublin’s Gate Theatre and Shelah Richards who played Nora in the first ever production of The Plough and the Stars.

“I come from a family of writers.

“My mother was a fairly celebrated writer of her time and her father was Dennis Johnston who was a playwright in the 30s in Ireland particularly the Gate but also the Abbey.”

What is it like to be a writer from that kind of lineage? “On the one hand, it is wonderful to come from that, and it makes you realize that you can be a writer, I think a lot of people don’t have that advantage.

“But it’s also terrifying because if you’re trying to put yourself into that same world, it’s a big thing to try and match up to.

“But she was a novelist and he was a playwright so I found my own corner, let’s say.

“It is both great and tricky to have that.

“My grandmother was a very successful actress who was in the Abbey in the 20s and first productions of O’ Casey plays and things like that and then became a producer and a director in Ireland in the 30s and 40s and onwards.

“It’s a wonderful environment in which to grow up, to have a creative environment like that.”

Denis Johnston was a protégé of WB Yeats and Shaw and he had a stormy relationship with Sean O’Casey.

Errol Flynn, James Mason, Jack Hawkins, Claude Rains, Barry Fitzgerald and James Coco are among the actors to star in his plays.

The late actresses Susan Fitzgerald and Geraldine Fitzgerald, Jennifer’s cousins, and Game of Thrones actress Tara Fitzgerald are also part of Malachi’s extended family tree.

“There would always be people around for dinner who would be amazing characters and actors and directors and that sort of thing.

“To be surrounded by those people makes you feel you want to be part of that world.

“Because it is an exciting world, but it’s a world that you have to then match up to.

“Otherwise, it’s the most difficult world to be in if you’re struggling or if you feel that you don’t belong there, then that’s tricky.”

Malachi feels his ancestors would be proud of his debut film.

“It’s taken me a long time so it’s all the more precious for that.

“There were many times when I’ve almost given up on trying, so it’s very nice to get there and to get there with something that I’m very proud of and that I think that my ancestors would have enjoyed as well.”

Malachi spoke to The Irish World from Galway when there for the Film Fleadh. Although his mother wasn’t well enough to attend, she has been there when he has been screening previous work.

“I have no doubt that my mother would (be proud) and that she would be here in Galway this weekend if she were able to be.

“I had a film a few years ago here that she came to that I wrote, but I didn’t direct but was at the festival and she came to and she enjoyed very much.

“I worked with her a bit.

“She asked me to then do an adaptation of one of her novels, The Illusionist, that never got made sadly, but it was a lovely moment that she asked me.

“And also, she rarely liked people doing adaptations of her work but she liked my one.

“It’s lovely to be here, it’s a festival that I love and that I pushed for.

“I said to the sales agents, ‘Make sure we go in for Galway’.

“And I was very delighted when we were accepted.

“I hope it can get some sort of release here (Ireland).”

Galway Film Fleadh runs until 10 July.

The Score will be in UK cinemas on 9 September.