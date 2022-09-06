Tax cuts, deregulation, broadband…and the NHS

06/09/2022

Britain’s newest Prime Minister, its 56th and third in as many years, Liz Truss, formally took over in Downing Street shortly after 5.00 pm.

In a speech lasting around four minutes, and accompanied by her husband Hugh O’Leary, she praised her disgraced predecessor, who was forced out of the job, as “hugely consequential” – and quickly moved on.

The Prime Minister, who is expected to travel to Dublin within days, told her assembled supporters that she was prioritising tax cuts, deregulation, the NHS – and broadband:

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country.

“What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom of enterprise and fair play.

“Our people have shown grit, courage and determination time and time again. We now face severe global head winds caused by Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid.

“Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back. We need to build homes, roads and broadband faster.

“We need more investment in great jobs in every town and city across our country. We need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life.

“I know that we have what it takes to tackle those challenges. Of course, it won’t be easy, but we can do it.

“We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

“I will take action this day, and action every day to make it happen.

United with our allies we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, recognising that we can’t have security t home without having security broad.

“As Prime Minister I will pursue three early priorities.

“Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform. I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.

“I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing. We’ll get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we’ll also make sure we are building hospitals, schools, roads, and broadband.

“Secondly, I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

“Thirdly, I will make sure people can get doctors’ appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing.

“By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS we will put our nation on the path to long term success. We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face .

“As strong as the storm may be I know the British people are stronger. Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of people of talent, of energy ad determination.

“I am confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I am determined to deliver. Thank you.”

