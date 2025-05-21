Tackling the issue

Justine Stafford told David Hennessy about a play currently onstage in London that tackles the toxic ‘incel’ culture and why it is important to deal with such issues.

Jamie Sykes’ The Last Incel is currently showing in London. It follows its run at Edinburgh Fringe last year where it was shortlisted for the Popcorn x BBC New Writing Award.

Inspired by 2014’s ‘Gamergate’ scandal of a misogynistic online harassment campaign against feminism in video games and the Elliot Rogers attacks in California from the same year, The Last Incel is a dark satire that explores the toxic world of Incels – an online community of “involuntarily celibate” men who blame women and society for keeping sex from them – and what happens when their ideology and bond is challenged.

When one of the members of an Incel group chat admits he’s ha a one-night stand with a journalist who later invades the group chat, some of the men are forced to question their beliefs, and the unthinkable idea that women might just be people after all creates havoc in their tight-knit cell.

Gamergate was a misogynistic online harassment campaign targeting women in the video games industry.

Incels have come into the news due to events like the Isla Vista attacks in 2014 when 22-year-old Elliot Rogers killed six people and wounded 14 more.

It was in 2021 in Plymouth that Josh Davison, another incel, shot and killed five people.

The Last Incel approaches the subject through comedy and empathy not to legitimise the actions of characters like these but to show the suffering and loneliness that has led them down such a dark path.

Justine Stafford, Goblins Goblins Goblins, Jackson Ryan, Fiachra Corkery and Jimmy Kavanagh make up the cast and only Kavanagh was not part of the Edinburgh run last year.

Justine Stafford is a comedian, writer and television presenter from Nobber, Co. Meath.

She has often presented shows for RTÉ.

Justine has also been open about her own struggles growing up with eating disorders.

Justine spoke to us about being part of this play and tackling difficult subject matter in comedy.

What was your reaction to first reading the script? What was it about the story you connected with?

“Reading the script initially the first thing that struck me was the comedy.

“Coming from a comedy background this really stood out to me and connected me with it.

“It was the script’s ability to use comedy as a vessel to tackle a more difficult subject that I enjoyed.

“Although at times in the script there is harsh language used by the incels, this tension is broken by comedy and is used really effectively to make a difficult subject more accessible to an audience and open a wider discussion on the topic.

“I found this very powerful and it really drew me to the piece.”

Were you already aware of incels? Did you know about things like Gamergate or Elliot Rogers? There was also the case of Josh Davison here in England..

“I was vaguely aware of incels but hadn’t a full understanding of them or cases. It was back in March 2024 when I auditioned for The Last Incel and got the script and really became more aware of incels and their ideology then and it was shocking to me.”

It certainly is timely after Adolescence, did you watch that?

“I did.

“It was really striking seeing Adolescence come out a year after we had completed our first run of the play.

“I felt it really made far more people aware of incel culture and it was a fascinating series to watch having done our show and having already a deep awareness of incel culture and terminology.

“I thought the show and cast was incredible.

“It dealt with a younger character than we deal with in The Last Incel so it was also interesting to see how incel ideology manifests and develops in a younger person.”

Do you think that incel culture exists in Ireland? I find it hard to believe it doesn’t but I don’t think I have heard it discussed in an Irish context too much..

“I haven’t encountered incel culture in its extreme in Ireland but unfortunately I don’t necessarily think that means it does not exist.

“Incel forums are incredibly hidden and private online meaning they would be hard to find.

“I also feel in many areas of Ireland, men exist in isolated areas without a strong sense of community and male loneliness is certainly something that exists in Ireland.

“It’s often from this loneliness that incel culture can begin to form.”

In the story your character has a background that means she is very familiar with incels. She has something of an understanding of them, isn’t that right?

“Yes, my character Margaret in the play is a journalist.

“Meaning she is aware of the online world and the darker side to it.

“She’s aware of their existence and ideologies and uses this to challenge the incels on their beliefs.”

You’re a comedian, did it appeal to you that the play approaches the subject matter through comedy, trying to reach out to these men rather than cutting them adrift?

“Yes this is really what drew me to the play. I think the use of comedy makes the dark subject matter more accessible to an audience and opens up the possibility for a wider discussion on the topic after viewing.

“I feel Jamie did a brilliant job with the script to delve into the backgrounds of the Incels and delve into what possible life experiences may have caused them to go down this route of Incel ideology.”

Is the play perhaps similar in its intention to some of your work dealing with things with eating disorders? Is empathy the way to go with something like incel culture?

“For me, speaking about eating disorders or any more difficult subjects in comedy is about finding the balance of discussing the difficult topic, and combining it with comedy/lightheartedness.

“I think it’s important for people to know you are ok and able to talk about difficult things you have gone through and that’s it’s ok for them to see the comedy in it and laugh.

“With this play, I do think it’s similar in that it’s about finding a balance between discussing a dark subject and breaking tense moments with comedy to make it more accessible to an audience and that they are not being constantly weighed down with negative information and dark topics constantly throughout.”

I just wanted to ask about your background and the way you have been so open, have you seen that be a real help to some young people going through similar things? And what does that mean?

“I never take for granted when people reach out to me after sharing my experiences with eating disorders and mental health struggles, or have found something positive from me speaking about my experiences.

“When I think back to when I was growing up, I feel darker topics like mental health or eating disorders weren’t publicly discussed so it’s great to see that these taboos have been broken down and we are far more open about our experiences and struggles.

“I know for myself I would have really benefited from seeing others discussing their struggles as I often felt like I was the only one going through it and there was no help for me.

“However, I really take it seriously if someone gets in touch because ultimately I can speak about my own experiences but each person’s experience is unique and what helped or worked for me, may not work for someone else and may in fact dishearten them if they try that and it doesn’t work.

“For that reason, I’m always very careful about making it clear that the best thing someone struggling can do is seek professional help to find the best treatment plan for them.”

Incel culture doesn’t sound like fodder for comedy, is it very dark in its humour? Are people surprised to find themselves laughing sometimes?

“I think there’s times where audience members feel maybe they “shouldn’t laugh” because it is dealing with such a serious subject but once they notice others are laughing, they know it is safe to and that this is a comedy play and one they should laugh during.”

Dance is also a feature, what role does that play in the story?

“This is something our director Jamie Sykes explained to us very articulately.

“Incels are often so self-consumed in their ideologies and viewed generally as quite static, online figures.

“He felt dance was something that was an ideal way to showcase both this self-consumption and ripe for satirising.

“It really is funny to see the stark contrast between their vile language contrasted with such animated light-hearted dance numbers.”

How did you enjoy taking the play to Edinburgh and how have you found the reactions to it?

“Fringe was an incredible experience.

“It was amazing to be out there as a group and have the opportunity to take the play over for the full Ed Fringe run.

“We really were like a little family supporting each other.

“The reactions we got were brilliant and really positive.

“A lot of people hadn’t much awareness about incels going in but were shocked learning about it and really enjoyed how the topic was handled.

“We got so many positive audience reviews and media reviews and it was really fantastic to see our hard work pay off and get that instant feedback.”

Have reactions varied in different places such as Smock Alley and Edinburgh? And how do you think it will connect in London?

“Incels are unfortunately a universal topic.

“The language and references in the play are not specific to Ireland and so for that reason we’ve found the reactions really positive across our Irish and Edinburgh run.

“I think with our London run we’re really excited to see how audiences react and think the fact the topic of Incels has become far more prevalent and in the mainstream over the last few months will be a huge help.”

Is this a first for you, a play on the London stage? How does it feel?

“Yes, it’s my first time doing a play on a London stage.

“I have done stand up in venues across London and England before but this is the first for me with an acting role.

“I am honestly loving it and still can’t quite believe it’s happening.

“I’ve seen so many shows over here over the years so to now be a part of one really hasn’t sunk in yet and maybe never will.

“Acting is something I’ve always wanted to explore more and have been gaining more bits of experience on stage and screen in Ireland over the last 2 years so this is an incredible opportunity for me that I don’t take for granted.

“I’m so grateful to Jamie for trusting me with this role and to be able to share the stage with such a talented cast.

“We really are like a little family over here.

“It’s amazing to all get to be over here as not only a group, but as friends who are just here to support each other and have this experience is such a privilege and dream really.

“I honestly don’t want the run to end to be honest.”

The Last Incel plays The Pleasance in London until 31 May.

For more information, click here.