Submissions invited for upcoming Irish Pride film festival

Submissions are now open for the second annual Q-IFTUK Irish Pride Film Festival London, taking place on Tuesday 23 June 2026 at the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith, and Friday 26 and Saturday 27 June 2026 at the Century Club Soho.

Presented by Q-IFTUK, the dedicated LGBTQ+ branch of Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK), in partnership with Screen Ireland and Culture Ireland, the festival celebrates queer Irish storytelling across film, television and the arts.

Following the success of its inaugural 2025 edition, the festival returns with an expanded programme of screenings, panel discussions and industry networking events, continuing its mission to amplify diverse voices from Ireland and the Irish diaspora, fostering cross-cultural connections within the UK.

Q-IFTUK is led by Irish actor, presenter and producer Derek Murphy.

Derek said: “We are absolutely delighted to be coming back for our second year and more excited than ever to be able to platform and promote the huge amount of Irish LGBTQ+ talent in our industry. So make sure to come and join in all the fun and shenanigans!”

Awards will be presented for Best Feature Film, Best Short Film and the Audience Choice Award.

Carey Fitzgerald, Chair of IFTUK, said: “IFTUK is proud to be the first Irish arts organisation in the UK to form a dedicated LGBTQ+ division – Q-IFTUK. Following the runaway success of our Irish Pride Festival in 2025, we knew this work needed to continue all year round. Diversity and inclusivity have always been important to us and forming Q-IFTUK will help us to build on our work over the past 15 years.”

The Irish World was there for IFTUK’s first Pride festival last year which took place over two days at the Century Club on Shaftesbury Avenue. Films screened included Graham Cantwell’s Who We Love.

The event was such a success, IFTUK were inspired to launch Q-IFTUK, the dedicated LGBTQ+ branch of Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK), created to promote, support and celebrate queer Irish voices in film, television and the arts across the UK.

Through year-round programming, community partnerships and industry engagement, the platform seeks to strengthen representation, foster collaboration and create sustainable opportunities for queer Irish creatives.

- Advertisement -

Q-IFTUK is supported by an expanding network of patrons and advocates, including Tom Abell, founder and Managing Director of Peccadillo Pictures and Bernárd Lynch, activist and recipient of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad.

Submissions are open via FilmFreeway for LGBTQ+ Irish features, short films, documentaries, animation, experimental and artists’ films, web series and content.

More information and submission details, click here.

The full programme will be announced in the coming weeks.