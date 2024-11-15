Star of tomorrow

By David Hennessy

Sade Malone turns in a powerhouse performance in the title role of Twig showing just why she has been named as one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow.

The 27- year- old already has screen credits like Tin Star and Hope Street.

He has also starred in a production of John B Keane’s Sive alongside Fionnuala Flanagan at the Gaiety in Dublin.

Born in Greater Manchester, she grew up between Ireland and England even having a Dublin accent as a child.

As a young teenager she landed a role on CBBC’s 4 O’Clock Club and it was then that she knew she wanted to act, pursuing training at Liverpool Institute of Performing Artts co- founded by Paul McCartney.

I really enjoyed the film and well done on an excellent performance in it, are you looking forward to bringing Twig to Irish Film Festival London?

“I am honoured for our film to be at the Irish Film Festival London 2024.

“It’s a festival I’ve loved for years so to be part of it in this way feels very exciting.”

What made you want to play the role of Twig reading it on the page? Did you like the idea of bringing the story of Antigone to gangland Dublin? How did you like marrying those two worlds?

“When I got the first audition for the role of Twig, I was instantly drawn to the project and found the idea of setting a story like Antigone in ‘modern’ Dublin fascinating.

“Once I’d read the script, I was blown away by Marian’s storytelling and clever take on the story.

“It’s hard to put into words, but I Instantly felt connected to the character and I think all of the stars aligned.

“It really is a dream to play strong young women characters and she is the original young woman standing up against ‘evil’.

“What also struck me was that the original text was 2,000 years old and in many ways is just as relevant in today’s society.”

Twig is such a great character in that she is fearless. We see that in her standing up to Leon, played by Brian F O’Byrne. Did you like the fact that she refuses to be intimidated despite moving in a very dangerous world?

“It was extremely liberating to play such a focused and driven character. I think there were moments that myself as Sade was looking in at her and going, “Are you sure you wanna do this?’ Because she really is sacrificing everything and fighting for what she believes in and is completely tunnel visioned within that notion and I think for a lot of us that can be hard thing to imagine.”

Would you have had a bit of that fearlessness yourself in taking on the role?

“I definitely have more fearlessness in me than I think!

“I feel Twig would have probably felt the same before she catapulted into extremely tragic circumstances and within that it was then almost a fight or flight reaction.

“For her there was no other choice than to do the right thing.”

The film has some very interesting themes about the father- son and father- daughter relationship. I think Twig and her boyfriend Eamon both carry a bit of ‘baggage’ from their fathers being well known or notorious, would you agree?

“I think that is absolutely true, and I think it happens in real life – so many people carry around generational trauma and the film shows how far people are willing to go to end the cycle.”

Twig loses one brother and sees another fade away unable to save him. However, I found it touching that she did what she could for Paulie. What were those scenes like to play?

“The scenes between Twig and Paulie were both intense to film and so fun.

“Paulie is played by Justin Daniels who is an incredible actor so to do those scenes with him was a fantastic.

“Technically it was quite challenging because there were a lot of beats I had to hit emotionally and physically, but the whole thing started to feel quite real and parts of which as an actor, I was really leaning into.”

Was it good to be part of an Irish film with so much representation and diversity?

“Absolutely. I think representation is extremely important, I always think of myself growing up and if I had seen a film like Twig, I think I would have found it very inspiring.”

You grew up between Ireland and England, how would you describe yourself? Irish? English? Both? Did that time in Ireland help with getting the accent for Twig?

“I would describe myself as both, but It’s always hard when I get asked about my identity as I am faced with this question a lot being mixed of mixed heritage, half white, half black, Caribbean and also English and Irish roots.

“It’s hard to define myself as one or the other so I celebrate them all as all of those places have moulded me in some way.

“The accent was never a problem as I naturally fall into it as it is the accent that I had as a child.”

Do you remember a time when you realised you wanted to be an actress or have you always known it’s what you wanted to do?

“I started working on a TV show on CBBC when I was a young teenager and I think acting professionally at a young age made me realise I could do this a job.”

Finally what does the role of Twig mean to you and your career? I imagine it’s a highlight…

“Twig is an incredible milestone in my career. It was my first lead role and what I learnt professionally and personally was huge.

“Twig will always have a huge place in my heart. It was really pure joy to work closely with someone as talented and kind as Marian Quinn, and I will cherish the experience forever.”