St. Patrick’s concerts from Irish Music and Dance London

03/14/2021



As part of their ongoing Digital Concert Series, IMDL are holding a free-to-view mini series of concerts featuring ten of the finest traditional Irish musicians and singers from the London scene.

The concerts will be available on all IMDL social media and YouTube channels during St Patrick’s week.

The series begins on Monday with Mick O’Connor and Aoife Ni Bhriain. The festivities continue on Tuesday with Jean Kelly and Thomas McCarthy.

St. Patrick’s Day sees Colman Connolly playing with Colette O’Leary. Chan Reid and Andy Martyn play on Thursday while the series is finished by Peter McAlinden and Brogan McAuliffe.

Monday 15th March 2021: Mick O’Connor (banjo)/ Aoife Ni Bhriain (fiddle)

Tuesday 16th March 2021: Jean Kelly (harp)/ Thomas McCarthy (voice)

Wednesday 17th March 2021: Colman Connolly (pipes)/ Colette O’Leary (piano accordion)

Thursday 18th March 2021: Chan Reid (voice)/ Andy Martyn (button accordion)

Friday 19th March 2021: Peter McAlinden (whistle/ keys)/ Brogan McAuliffe (concertina)

The 2021 Digital Concert Series continues on 26th March with a Concert on location at Otley Courthouse, West Yorkshire featuring Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman. Tickets £10 from www.thelockinn.io/imdl (stream available for 10 days)