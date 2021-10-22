That one’s for Brendan!

10/22/2021

By Damian Dolan

St Kiernans captain Eoin Walsh dedicated the team’s victory over Fulham Irish in the London senior football championship final to club stalwart Brendan Moyles, who passed away in June aged 66.

“Brendan was a massive club man and stalwart for Kiernans, but also for London GAA. I’m sure he would have been with us in spirit today,” said Walsh.

Originally from Carrowkeel, Lahardane, Ballina in Co Mayo, Brendan was a very familiar face to all in GAA circles in London for many, many years.

Brendan served St Kiernans diligently in a wide range of capacities, as PRO, registrar, gateman, car park attendant, umpire and linesman.

He also served the London county board as development officer and registrar, and was a serving member of the CCC at the time of his death.

Brendan’s son, Adrian, captained St Kiernans to their first senior London title in 2016.

St Kiernans overcame defending champions Fulham Irish by 1-13 to 0-12 at McGovern Park to claim the club’s second senior title.

It was a game which saw six red cards, five of which were the direct result of a tunnel flare-up as both sets of players made their way back to their dressing rooms. Three for Fulham and two for Kiernans.

Fulham, who won June’s delayed 2020 county final, had led at the break by the minimum (0-7 to 0-6).

In addition to four yellow cards shown in the first half, the second half produced a further three yellow cards and four black cards.

Two of those black cards were for Fulham and meant that at one stage it was Kiernans’ 12 men versus Fulham’s ten.

Chris Farley’s 45th minute goal ultimately proved decisive, although Kiernans needed a goal-line clearance from Fulham Irish at the death.

Kiernans will now face the winners of Sligo in the Connacht Club SFC quarter-final on 20/21 November at Markievicz Park.