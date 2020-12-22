Sorely needed Christmas number from Derby-Irish band

12/22/2020

The Derby-Irish band The Sore Doctors, known for playing the material of the Saw Doctors, have recorded a Christmas song from isolation.

he band whose videos often get the approval of Leo Moran from The Saw Doctors, recorded Merry Christmas Everyone while observing Tier 3 restrictions which meant singing and playing into phones but also having great craic doing it.

Seamus O’Dwyer, lead singer of the band that has numerous links to Mayo, told The Irish World: “I think we were all missing playing so the keyboard player Mark (McCabe who also plays with The Father Teds) said, ‘We’ll do a remote Christmas song’. It was just a bit of fun at first but the end result turned out pretty good, I thought.

“The reaction’s been very positive. We’ve got quite a big following around the East Midlands so a lot of people are always waiting for us to either do things or start playing again.

“Hopefully we’ll be back playing for the people again in the New Year.”