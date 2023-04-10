Skehans named best pub in London by TimeOut

10/04/2023

A pub owned by a Limerick man has been selected as the best of London’s 3,500 public houses.

Skehans, which is owned by Bryan Fitzsimons from Foynes. Co. Limerick, was described as “a place of legend in Nunhead” by the magazine TimeOut.

The magazine said of Skehans: “It’s south London that reigns supreme this year, with the extremely good fun Skehans in Nunhead scooping the coveted Number 1 spot. That’s thanks to its impeccable atmosphere, rowdy karaoke nights, the always-in-demand pool table, great Thai food and friendly fanbase of everyone from local students to folk who seem like they’ve been part of the furniture for decades.”

The competition judges added of the establishment: “This pub is as fun as it is friendly. It’s family-run and independent, a rarity in London.

“It attracts everyone from pensioners to local bands, chic fashion students and troupes of cheerful lads. There’s karaoke, folk-music nights and terrific Thai food too. What more could you want? Perfect Guinness? Well, this a proper Irish pub, so you’re in luck.”

Bryan comes from a family that also owns The Faltering Fullback, close to Finsbury Park.

However, these are uncertain times for pubs.

There are now 25% less bars than there was in London 20 years ago.

More than 32 pubs in England and Wales closed every single month in 2022 because of the pandemic, Brexit and staff shortages as well as property redevelopment, rents, rates and the brutal cost-of-living crisis.

Only pubs- and not bars- were considered for the list with the top ten also including another south London Irish place in The Blythe Hill Tavern in Catford.

TimeOut’s pubs top 10