Showband great Brendan Bowyer dies

05/30/2020

Brendan Bowyer, who was known for fronting the Royal Showband and The Big Eight, died on Thursday evening at the age of 81.

The Waterford man died at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his wife Sheila, his three children and two grandchildren.

X Factor judge Louis Walsh led the tributes saying: “One of the first records I ever bought was ‘The Hucklebuck’ and it is still an Irish pop classic. He had a great life, he was a great artist and he had a great career.

“He was one of the greats. It was Dicky Rock, Brendan Bowyer, and Joe Dolan – they were showband greats.

“He was a great singer.”

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan T.D. paid tribute saying: “I am extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Brendan Bowyer. He could justly claim to be in the very top echelon of performers of the dancehall era. His comparison to Elvis Presley is not an overstated one.

“So many romances, marriages and happy memories were created during many years of joy and entertainment that Brendan brought to this country and his adopted Las Vegas. He set a high bar and inspired so many other performers that followed. He will be so sadly missed.

“My sincerest condolences to Stella – his wife of 53 years, his three children, Brendan Jr, Aisling and Clodagh, as well as his extended family and thousands of devoted fans. Hearing the Hucklebuck again will give us mixed feelings, a nostalgia of happier times gone by tinged with sadness.”

The High Kings singer Darren Holden said: “Rest easy Brendan Bowyer. Ireland has lost its very own Elvis and our first true Rock ‘no Roll superstar. There’s a hucklebuck in heaven tonight.”

Former Waterford Mayor Mary Roche tweeted in tribute to the Hucklebuck hitmaker: “Very very sorry to hear of the passing of Brendan Bowyer.

“Rest In Peace Brendan. There’ll be Huckle-Bucking in heaven tonight.”

Once dubbed Ireland’s Elvis, Bowyer was born in Waterford but had lived in America for almost 50 years. He and the

Royal showband were stars of the showband era. The Royal Showband was one of the most dynamic live acts of that era and drew massive crowds to ballrooms all across Ireland and Britain.

The were so popular at one stage that The Beatles were the support act for them when they played in Liverpool on April 2, 1962 – just six months before the release of ‘Love Me Do’.

“It was then that Bowyer famously advised the four “to stick with it and you will make it.”

Bowyer had five number ones during his career, including famous hit The Hucklebuck.

After leaving the Royal Showband in the 1970s, Brendan relocated to Las Vegas where his idol and most famous fan Elvis Presley used to come and watch him perform.

Brendan would later recall that, after he relocated to Las Vegas, one of his “treasured memories of this time” was when Elvis Presley came to see him perform.

Confirming the news on Friday morning, the family said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Brendan Bowyer. Ireland’s most beloved International entertainer for 62 years.

“Brendan passed away peacefully in Las Vegas on the late evening of May 28th, 2020. He was surrounded by the unending love of his wife of 53 years, Stella, his three children, Brendan Jr, Aisling, Clodagh, and his two grandchildren, Liam & Nora Stella.

“Brendan was hoping to get back to his homeland, Ireland, one last time. He was 81-years-old.”