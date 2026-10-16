Second act

Actress Susan Cummins told David Hennessy about High Tea, the new play set for Liverpool Irish Festival and The Claddagh Ring and the first production from new company Tús Nua which aims to give older performers a route back into the industry.

High Tea is the first play to be staged by new theatre group Tús Nua and will be performed at the Liver­pool Irish Centre as part of the Liverpool Irish Festival.

It brings together two older Irish actresses who’ve been away from performing for some years as part of Tús Nua’s mission to address the underrepresentation of older women on stage.

It stars Annie Whyte, an events professional with a background in theatre, and Susan Cummins, a teacher/ actor/ film pro­ducer.

Dubliner Annie moved to London in 1983 and has worked with several theatre companies as a performer and has worked in produc­tion

Susan, from Cork, also moved to London in the ‘80s and worked as an actor and in production including at the Riverside Studios in Hammersmith before her current post, Head of Devel­opment for DT Films.

With fellow actor Tom Begley she established Irish Network of Dramatic Arts (INDA UK) to produce and perform Irish plays, espe­cially those by J.B. Keane, across the UK and Ireland.

Playwright Victoria Frad­gley, also from Cork, is an actor, writer and director based in Kildare and a founding mem­ber of Tabs Theatre Produc­tions in Dublin.

Her 2016 play Rise, for the centenary of the Easter Rising, premiered in London as a touring production.

In High Tea two es­tranged sisters – one emi­grated, one stayed with their parents – are forced to face each other as they confront each other over land owner­ship, long-buried secrets and inherited wounds.

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Susan Cummins spoke to The Irish World.

Tell us about how this show came together..

“Annie and I had worked together before and then worked on Rise for the 1916 centenary which Victoria was commissioned to write, as brand new piece of writing.

“After that, we said we’d love to do a two-hander to­gether, then COVID hit.

“Then we got back to­gether, started looking and couldn’t find anything suited for two women of our age group.

“There wasn’t a lot to choose from. Maybe not so much in theatre but in film, older women are marginalised.

“We contacted Victoria and she said, ‘I’d love to do it’ so she wrote the play and it’s a lovely piece of writing.

“Then it was a case of learning the lines.

“Now we’re rehearsing and we’re like, ‘Oh My God, it’s really happening’.

“It’s exciting but a bit scary at the same time. We’re just really excited that it’s a great piece of writing.

“It’s nice to be able to per­form, get back into the the­atre. It’s my first love. Annie’s the same, theatre was her love as well.

“Then we were offered to come to Liverpool and thought, ‘This is a great op­portunity for us to showcase our piece, hopefully some­thing will come from that’ – that’s our end game.”

It seems like this show will strike a chord with a diaspora audience..

“One sister has stayed at home in Ireland and run the farm with her father and the other sister left at 17. She was pregnant, she was thrown out of the house so went to Lon­don and stayed there for 30 years.

“The daughter who stayed looked after the mother and the mother has died so the sister from London has come home. This is their first meet­ing in three decades.

“She decides to have an afternoon tea on neutral ground.

“Over the afternoon tea, the old animosity rears its head because there’s a lot of stuff that happened when they were younger and grow­ing up together in the family.

“They are issues that hap­pen within every family, no family is perfect, we all have our issues and we’re just human beings.

“There’s going to be con­flicts – so there are lots of dif­ferent themes running through the play.

“The voice of the mother is done by an actress called Eilidh Beaton, a very well es­tablished voiceover artist. The letters are read intermit­tently between the conversa­tion at the table; she’s very much a presence within the play.

“She’s there almost all the time.”

Audiences in Liverpool, and later in Lond, will identify with the themes..

“There’re always elements of that.

“Years ago, people came from Ireland and were part of the diaspora here in London and they saved every penny and sent it home and they’d go home with gifts, but it was like, ‘Oh look at him! Who does he think he is? The fella over from England making a show of himself’.

“You couldn’t win what­ever you did.

“I remember from my own experience going home – I’d go home sometimes and mam would be delighted to see me, and I couldn’t do any wrong and the others were like, “Oh, what about us poor feckers who’ve been here all the time?’”

Another theme in the play is memory and how people can remember the same event differently..

“Which is very true, be- cause one of the sisters says, ‘Oh, I know what happened’, but she’s only going from the perspective of what the father told her and the sister says, ‘No, that isn’t what happened, this is what happened…’ but ‘Edith’, who stayed, doesn’t want to believe that about the father because it’s also about relationships between family members.

“I think ‘Edith’ was very close to the dad, and I don’t know if ‘Eliza’ was even close to either of them, but she probably is more like the mother.

“We’re still working on finding the characters in re- hearsals but even reading the script, it’s like ‘Edith’ doesn’t want anything bad said about the dad and won’t believe any- thing ‘Eliza’ says.

“It’s about how we remember things and memory is faulty, isn’t it?”

The ethos of the company is giving older performers a fresh start but it’s apt as those kind of actors can bring their life experience to it..

“Yeah, it’s about giving people a chance, because the opportunities aren’t always there and sometimes you have to make those opportunities for yourself.

“There’re so many reasons people leave the creative arts. It’s financial a lot of the time.

“Then maybe they have a family. They might get ill.

“There’re lots of reasons why you leave for a while, but this is about being given that opportunity to come back. All of us working this, even the stage crew, are older.

“I’m not saying we don’t want any younger people.

“We do have somebody to do some of the socials for us, she’s a young girl, so it’s not that we’re alienating other age groups, it’s just we’re try ing to give opportunities to older creatives.”

You call the company Tús Nua..

“Tús Nua means ‘new beginning’, this is a new beginning for all of us, and we thought it was an appropriate name because we are coming back into the sector. Quite a few of us are Irish and we like the idea of using the Irish language – it’s an Irish play written by an Irish writer.

“It is with the view once we’ve done this, we would do further projects. That doesn’t necessarily mean Annie and I would be in them – but we would produce them.

“We would still be in volved in one way or an- other.”

Liverpool Irish Festival is a great platform to give the show its first performance..

“Yeah, it’s amazing. We were connected with Emma Smith, CEO of Liverpool Irish Festival. She’s an amazing woman and so welcoming.

“We’re very excited, we really, really are.

“It’s an honour to premiere at the Irish Centre at the Irish festival in Liverpool which has a huge diaspora. It’s great.

“I am a bit scared but it’s okay to be scared too.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, everything crossed, it will go well and will be well received.

“After Liverpool and we will be performing it in the Claddagh Ring in Hendon on 29 November and then we are looking to perform in further venues.

“It would be lovely to do Edinburgh, that would be a great goal of ours, and eventually a little tour of England – maybe the other Irish centres, Nottingham, Birmingham, Coventry, Manchester.

“Then the end goal would be a short tour of Ireland. That’s our plan of action.”

High Tea is at Liverpool Irish Centre as part of Liverpool Irish Festival on Saturday 17 October.

Liverpool Irish Festival runs 15- 25 October. For more information, click here.

High Tea is at The Claddagh Ring, Hendon on Sunday 29 November.