Seamus Coleman says he’ll take the summer to consider his options before making a decision on his future, after confirming that his 17-year playing career at Everton will come to an end later this month when his contract expires.

The 37-year-old right-back was signed by David Moyes in 2009 from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000.

A firm fans’ favourite, Coleman made his 434th appearance for the club in all competitions in last Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Sunderland as an 88th minute substitute.

This will always be my football club. I’m glad I’ve been here for so long that I can say I have a team that I will support for the rest of my life

He was given a warm send-off before kick-off by Everton supporters in what was his last home game for the Toffees.

Coleman moves ahead of Dixie Dean and Leon Osman in tenth spot in Everton’s all-time appearances list.

Coleman, who skippered the Toffees 140 times, also holds the club record for most Premier League appearances with 373.

“Obviously, after such a big decision, I want to have some time over the summer to focus on what’s next for me and my family,” Coleman told evertonfc.com.

“My love for Everton is something you all know about – and I’ve got a huge love for Ireland as well.

“The Club have been unbelievable with me. They’ve offered me an opportunity to stay on at the Football Club.

“The manager and staff have been great, and I think with it being such an important decision over my future, I’m going to take a nice, long holiday and look back on what has been an amazing time as an Everton footballer.”

- Advertisement -

Available

Amongst the options available to Coleman, in addition to continuing his playing career with another club, is to take up a coaching role at Everton.

He did confirm, however, that leaving the Toffees does not also mean the immediate end of his international career, and he was subsequently named in Ireland’s squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Qatar (28 May at the Aviva Stadium) and Canada (6 June in Montreal).

“Coming over here as a 20-year-old from Sligo Rovers to a reserve team, I was just hoping to impress enough to get on the bench,” said Coleman.

“To think I’ve gone on to make the most Premier League appearances for Everton and to become captain of this great football club – it was beyond my wildest dreams.

“This will always be my football club. I’m glad I’ve been here for so long that I can say I have a team that I will support for the rest of my life.

“My family, here and back in Ireland, are Evertonians for life.

“There’s something special about that, knowing in the years to come we’ll still always be supporting Everton.

“This will always be my club. Thank you for letting me be part of it for more than 17 years.”

Privilege

Moyes, in his second spell as Everton manager, said it was “virtually impossible to put into words” Coleman’s impact at the club.

“It has been a genuine privilege to watch him grow as a player, a leader, and a man,” he said.

“I know it’s going to be incredibly difficult to replace the characteristics Seamus brings to this Club.

My love for Everton is something you all know about – and I’ve got a huge love for Ireland as well

“His influence behind the scenes is hard to measure and explain. He’s hugely respected by everyone, and we will miss his presence, on and off the pitch.

“He deserves to have a special place in the Club’s history, but also in the hearts of every Evertonian because he embodies everything this Club stands for every time he pulls on the shirt.”

Moyes also gave “huge credit” to those people who were “instrumental” in bringing Coleman to the club 17 years ago.

“To sign a player for £60,000 from Ireland, and to see him go on to make well over 400 appearances in the first-team, demonstrates just how important good recruitment is,” he added.

“We wish Seamus all the very best in whatever he decides to do next, and he knows there will always be a place here for him if he chooses to return in the future.”