Saint Patrick’s week celebrations at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

03/14/2021

The Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith is marking the occasion with a programme of special events for Saint Patricks’ Week 2021 on ICC DIGITAL.

The programme includes a film series. Each day, starting on Friday March 12th and all throughout Saint Patricks Week, the ICC will bring audiences a series of short films and home recordings, made by the ICC’s in-house artists and tutors.

These short films will feature songs and tunes and special St Patrick’s greetings. The artists appearing include fiddler Michael Sweeney, singer and guitarist Anthony McGrath, singer and flute player Jacquelyn Hynes, harpist and singer Shelia Moylan and guitarist, bodhran player and singer Tad Sargent.

These films are available to watch free on ICC Digital.

There will also be The ICC’s Special Saint Patrick’s Gala Concert. The special lockdown concert was recorded live at The ICC and features four amazing traditional musicians and singer.

The line-up includes award-winning flute player Orlaith McAuliffe, her sister the gifted concertina player Brogan McAuliffe, and the award-winning multi-instrumentalist Toby Shaer, along with the traditional singer Angela Hicks.

This Gala concert is available now to watch for free on ICC Digital.

For St Patricks Day 2021, the ICC has a special performance from the wonderful harpist Seana Davey and Dublin’s great balladeer Phelim Drew, (son of Ronnie Drew from the legendary band The Dubliners).

On Saint Patrick’s Day Wednesday March 17th Portobello Radio brings radio listeners a two hour St. Patrick’s special, featuring great Irish music and highlights from the ICC’s radio show Bright Side of The Road.

In 2020, The ICC launched a weekly Irish radio show Bright Side of The Road, a series of 18 programmes which were aired on two of London’s Independent radio stations, Resonance Radio and Portobello Radio.

Bright Side of The Road is now currently being broadcast across the airwaves on Near Fm 90.3 – Dublin’s most exciting Independent radio station.

For more info, click here