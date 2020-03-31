Ryan Tubridy tests positive for coronavirus

03/31/2020

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for coronavirus. Tubridy went into isolation with a persistent cough last week with Miriam O’Callaghan stepping in to present Friday night’s talk show meaning it was presented by a female for the first time.

Tubridy, who has presented the Late Late Show since 2009, disclosed his diagnosis on Monday in a statement that said: “Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive, but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

“While I’ve been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.

“I look forward to being back to work really soon.”

Oliver Callan has taken over Ryan Tubridy’s radio show.

On helming Ireland’s longest running talk show, Miriam said: “I’m delighted to be able to step in tonight and present The Late Late Show.

“We have to keep the show on the road. Best wishes to Ryan.”

One Twitter user wrote: “It only took 58 years and a pandemic but at long last tonight for the first time ever, a woman will present the Late Late Show.”

The presenter interviewed a range of guests either in-studio or over video link such as Dr Catherine Motherway, Minister for Health Simon Harris, Derry Girl’s Nicola Coughlan, former Irish rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll, singer-songwriter Hozier and GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

RTE had yet to announce if O’Callaghan will continue to host in Tubridy’s absence.