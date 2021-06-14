RTE Long Wave under essential maintenance

RTÉ are carrying out essential maintenance of the Long Wave (LW) transmitter in Clarkstown, Co. Meath. The maintenance began on Tuesday 15 June and will go on for two months during which period RTÉ Radio 1 will not be available on LW 252.

The works are necessary to ensure that RTÉ can continue to broadcast RTÉ Radio 1 on LW.

This essential maintenance of the transmitter was due to be carried out in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions. For the health and safety of those carrying out the works, the transmitter must be switched off for the works period, which is estimated to go on until Saturday 14 August.

The works must also be completed during the summer months when there is better light and weather conditions.

The works are being carried out by RTÉ Transmission Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of RTÉ, responsible for the distribution and transmission of the programme services of RTÉ radio and television, as well as TG4 television, Virgin Media television and Today FM.

The future of RTE Long Wave radio has been in contention for some time.

RTÉ has repeatedly tried to axe the service on cost grounds.

In 2014, RTE gave one month’s notice of the closure of its Radio One service on Long Wave.

This outraged many UK-based listeners who said the service was a lifeline and connection to home.

RTE has urged these listeners to continue listening via the internet but this has been resisted as impractical by many older and elderly Irish.

Groups campaigned to save RTE Long Wave and members of RTE management were called to face a government committee to explain their intended action.

Due to public pressure RTE have repeatedly delayed closure. It was announced in 2019 that it would go on transmitting at least for another two years.