Rose of Tralee cancelled for first time in its history

04/27/2020

The 2020 Rose of Tralee festival has been called off for the first time in its 61-year history, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic that many major international events have had to be cancelled or postponed on account of.

In a statement, Anthony O’Gara, Executive Chair, Rose of Tralee International Festival, said the popular event will now take place in August 2021, saying: “Taking into account government guidelines, the safety of our communities, and the ability to deliver a wonderful Festival, we have decided to postpone our 2020 Festival until August 2021.

Last year’s winner, Limerick Rose Sinead Flanagan is serving on the front line as a doctor.

The full statement says: “Over the past few weeks, our team have been considering how best we could safely deliver some, or all, of our 2020 Festival events.

“This is the first time in our 61 year history that the Festival has been postponed, but it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.

“The Rose of Tralee International Festival operates on a year-long basis, in Irish communities worldwide; and we will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose Family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months.

“Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our communities and local economies following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2021.

“In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere; and among them the efforts by many of our Roses, Rose Escorts and wider Rose Family, including our 2019 Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan.

“Our immediate priority is to support the health and civic authorities in doing whatever we can to keep each other safe and well, and ultimately to protect lives.”