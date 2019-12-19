Video: Ronan MacManus at Power’s in Kingsbury

12/19/2019
Sam Davies, Niall O’Connor, Thomas O’Callaghan and Jonathan Connell at Power’s. Picture by Lucia Butler.

The Irish World dropped into Power’s in Kingsbury to see Ronan MacManus playing. We grabbed a chat with Ronan, formerly of The Biblecode Sundays, who told us about his new music and how it feels to be going solo now. We also caught some of the atmosphere from the night. Check out the video that features the track Love You if You Let Me by Brand New Zeros.

For more information on Ronan MacManus or Brand New Zeros, you can find links to Facebook pages, Instagram pages and Spotify here:  https://linktr.ee/brandnewzeros

