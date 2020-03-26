Robots to help Mater nurses with Covid-19 testing

03/26/2020

The Mater Hospital in Dublin, has started a project that will involve software robots working hand-in-hand with nurses to free up as much as 50% of their time, taking care of their administration chores leaving nurses with more time to test and treat patients.

UiPath’s robotic process automation project will greatly speed up the process of analysing, and communication, of COVID-19 test results to patients and organisations around the world.

As a result of Covid-19, the Mater expects to receive hundreds of swabs and microbiology tests in the coming months which the software robots can assist in rapid processing. The results can then be distributed to healthcare workers rapidly and essential infection prevention and control measures can be put into action.

Jincy Jerry, Assistant Director of Nursing, Infection Prevention and Control, MMUH, said: “Given that IPC nurses spend close to 30% of their day with administrative tasks, for the past few months I have been looking at ways to make software robots part of our daily jobs. With the COVID-19 pandemic unfolding now, it is crucial that all frontline staff are freed up as much as possible to spend time with patients and deal with this outbreak, rather than being in front of computers.”

“Not only will automation help with this, but it will also take the strain off the hospital as it continues to process huge amounts of more routine patient data in addition to Covid-19 specific information.”

“As we’ve already seen, alongside the public playing their part in physical distancing, fast diagnosis and appropriate self-isolation are crucial to preventing the spread of COVID-19. We’re confident that the project we’re embarking on will help mitigate the huge strain this outbreak is putting on healthcare organisations – not just in MMUH, but across Ireland.”

Mark O’Connor, Public Sector Director Ireland at UiPath, said: “Infection Prevention & Control is critical to help people stay healthy, and while COVID-19 is top of mind, this project will continue to deliver benefits long term. At this time of heightened stress and anxiety, it’s vital to free up doctors and nurses’ time for patients wherever it can be done.”

“Robotic process automation minimises, if not removes, the need for people to carry out repetitive, rules-based admin work – speeding up processes and ensuring they’re error-free. With a robot for every nurse approach, essential frontline staff will be freed to be nurses and not system administrators, being able to focus more on the quality of care – which can make a real difference when it comes to treating patients in times of need.”