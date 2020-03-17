Riverdance postpone 25th anniversary tour

03/17/2020

Riverdance have had to postpone their 25th anniversary tour, announcing: “It is with great regret and heavy hearts that the producers of Riverdance have to announce the postponement of their tour of the UK, with immediate effect.

“Out of concern and respect for our performers and crew on the road, along with the venue staff we work closely with across the country, and of course our audiences, we believe the right thing to do is to protect everyone from possible infection by stopping our tour immediately and rescheduling the lost dates into 2021.

“The current tour was a nationwide sell-out and we are sorry to have to disappoint so many people, but we look forward to returning next year and resuming our tour of Riverdance 25. We’ll be announcing rescheduled dates as soon as possible and all tickets will remain valid, however, refunds will be available from your point of purchase if required.

“Stay safe and stay well and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”