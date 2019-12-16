Richard Harris’ days relived in new TG4 documentary

A new documentary that explores Irish World Award winner Richard Harris‘ fascinating life both on and off screen will be aired on TG4 on New Year’s Day at 9.30pm.

Richard Harris starred in Oscar-winning movies like Unforgiven, Mutiny on the Bounty and Gladiator. He also originated the role of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series. He won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of King Arthur in Camelot. He was also nominated for Oscars for his work in This Sporting Life and The Field.

However, he was as well known for his hellraising with pals like Richard Burton and Peter O’Toole as he was for his acting. You could also say he paved the way that Irish leading man that came after him like Gabriel Byrne, Liam Neeson and Colin Farrell.

The new documentary features exclusive interviews with some of Hollywood’s elite, including Clint Eastwood, Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Duvall, Ridley Scott, Jim Sheridan, Gabriel Byrne and Stephen Rea.