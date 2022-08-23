Reward for missing wallaby in Co Tyrone.

23/08/2022

The hunt is on for a missing wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone.

The two-and-a-half foot tall female was reported missing on Sunday from the Glenpark Estate close to Omagh.

She leaped over a fence at about 3pm on Sunday and was last sighted that evening.

Glenpark Estate’s Richard Beattie is leading a search team and appealed to the public to keep an eye out.

He said members of the public should not approach the wallaby if they see her but report the sighting.

He said there is a “substantial reward” for anyone who successfully spots the animal leading to her rescue.

“On Sunday, around 3pm, a gentleman who left the wallabies down with us put them into the enclosure,” he told BBC Northern Ireland.

“Then inside about a half an hour later, one of our neighbours rang us and told us they saw a wallaby on the main Omagh to Gortin Road.

“We have no sightings since. The problem is we just live at the bottom of the Gortin Glen Forest Park just at the foot of the Sperrins and there are thousands and thousands of acres of trees right round us. It is a very hard job to find it.

“The wallaby is only about two feet and it is very hard to find with the amount of undergrowth there.

“For its own safety we just want to get the kangaroo back to its enclosure. It is of no danger to anyone.

“Give us a ring and let us know where it is. The public is in no danger.”

Anyone who spots her is asked to call staff at Glenpark on 028 8299 0004 or Mr Beattie on 07984 694616.