Revitalised Ireland target Triple Crown

Andy Farrell could not contain his pride after watching his team trounce England by a record margin.

After a disappointing performance against France in Paris, Farrell criticised his players for lacking “intent and commitment”.

However, he was effusive in his praise following their 42-21 victory at Twickenham. “The players showed respect for each other and the jersey. It was a special day,” said Ireland’s head coach.

There had been much criticism leading up to the England game, with many pundits labelling Ireland as an ageing team on a downward spiral. Farrell and his coaches must take considerable credit, therefore, for the players’ rejuvenated display.

They shook off the lethargy which had epitomised their recent displays and replaced it with confidence and ambition. The task now is to keep the momentum of Twickenham going.

On Friday night in Dublin (KO 8.10pm), they entertain a struggling Wales team which has lost its previous 14 Six Nations matches. Their last victory in the competition came in March 2023 against Italy. But Steve Tandy’s side put up a spirited showing against Scotland last time out before going down 26-23.

After humiliating defeats against England and France, that display will give them some confidence heading to the Aviva Stadium. Historically they also tend to raise their game for Ireland and were unlucky not to win in Cardiff last year.

The physical and mental effort that Farrell’s men exerted at Twickenham was immense and they will have appreciated the fallow week which followed. But while it might be difficult for Ireland to emulate the heights they reached against England, they ought to have too much class for Wales.

The Welsh scrum put Scotland under pressure, and they will perceive that as an aspect of the game in which they could dominate against Ireland. However, despite England’s supremacy at scrum time, Ireland were able to more than compensate elsewhere and they should have enough to do likewise against Wales.

Attacking pace

Wales looked better with Sam Costelow controlling things at out-half, but he was injured late on against the Scots and is unlikely to feature in Dublin. That’s a blow for Tandy’s men. But they will have the brilliant counter attacking Louis Rees Zammit at fullback and Ireland will be well advised not to kick loosely in his direction.

Ireland aren’t lacking in attacking pace themselves, though.

With the introduction of Tommy O’Brien against England, following the groin injury to James Lowe, the Irish backline was the fastest it’s been since the 2000 Six Nations. O’Brien and Robert Baloucoune combined to score two outstanding tries. With Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley threatening the gainline the home side’s defence was stretched whenever the ball was spun wide.

Despite both England wingers possessing considerable speed they could not cope with the pace of Ireland’s two wide men. France have demonstrated the impact two speedy wingers can have and now Ireland possesses that same threat.

In addition, Stuart McCloskey has been a revelation. With the Ulster centre consistently threatening to break the line, opposition backs cannot drift their defence, and this gives more space for his wingers. Full back Jamie Osborne also adds to the pacey threat out wide.

Apart from Lowe, Ireland didn’t suffer any other injuries and Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O’Brien have recovered from their injury break. Both are available again and one of them could feature on the bench against Wales.

Tandy’s side have nothing to lose at this stage, and they will attack Ireland with renewed confidence after their much-improved showing against Scotland. But Ireland won’t be short of confidence themselves after Twickenham, and it could make for an open attacking game.

Farrell used 30 players in the first three rounds of the Six Nations with only two players playing every minute. He has gained useful information regarding fresh faces like Baloucoune, McCloskey, O’Brien, Cormac Izuchukwu and Cian Prendergast. All have played their way into consideration for the forthcoming World Cup.

Optimism

At the conclusion of this season the first edition of the Nations Cup kicks off in July with the Northern and Southern Hemisphere teams flexing their muscles against each other. Ireland can approach that tournament with renewed optimism after Twickenham and the encouraging performances of those new additions. Farrell will be looking to build on that England victory with two strong displays against Wales and Scotland.

Hooker Dan Sheehan was upbeat following the events at Twickenham and believes it could prove to be a turning point for this Ireland team, following some less impressive form “We’ve a lot of belief in this group,” said the Leinsterman.

“Everybody that we need is in the group and when we all come together, we can make special things happen and you know to get a win in Twickenham it’s pretty special. “It was right up there with one of the best we’ve had.”

It might be hard for some to fathom that winning a Triple Crown was once an elusive dream for the Irish rugby team. It’s a regular occurrence nowadays. So much so in fact that should Ireland get over the line against Wales and Scotland it would secure a fourth Triple Crown in the last five years. But for Marcus Smith’s last minute drop goal in 2024 they would be going for five-in-a-row.

While the players deserve most of the credit, Farrell and his coaches should also receive huge recognition for their part in that success.