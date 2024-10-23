Return to London Town back for 26th festival

It is almost time for this year’s Return to London Town festival.

This will be the 26th edition of the renowned and revered festival that was originally known as Return to Camden Town.

This year, the event will celebrate traditional Irish music, song and dance with concerts, sessions, workshops, ceilis and, for the first time, a film screening over 4 days, running from Friday 25th to Monday 28th October at venues across Cricklewood and Kilburn with much of the festivities taking place in and around the Crown in Cricklewood.

The programme for this year includes The Bonny Men/ Laoise Kelly and Josephine Marsh/ Garadice/ Tony Linnane, Eamon O Riordain and Conor Connolly, Doireann / Doireann Ní Ghlacáin with Orlaith and Brogan McAuliffe/ Aoife Ní Bhriain/ The Weaving, Parish Ceili Band/ Philippe Barnes and Tom Phelan, The Trad Gathering and many more.

Festival founder and director Karen Ryan: “We are very excited to be opening our doors to London’s 26th annual Festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance ‘Return to London Town’ (RtLT) in a part of London with huge historical links to the Irish diaspora experience in this city – Cricklewood and Kilburn. Four days of the finest music, song and dance, hosting 55 scheduled events across 8 spaces at the beautiful Crown Hotel, plus 6 other local venues. There will be the usual mix of concerts, céilís, workshops, sessions, album launches and a quiz. Our events are a mixture of free entry and ticketed, and our all-weekend ticket is a real bargain at just £45. There really is something for everyone.

“For the first time, RtLT will be collaboratively hosting an acoustic music and film screening night at The Kiln Theatre in Kilburn (Monday 28 October, 7pm). The night will feature RTÉ TG4’s London edition of ‘Ceolaireacht’ (Musical Wanderings) which shines a light on some of the history of the Irish community in London, and some of our musicians here now. The screening will be introduced by the programme’s presenter Doireann Ní Glacháin.

“This year we celebrate Set Dancing being recently added to Ireland’s Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage by featuring a picture of our Camden Set Dancers on our Festival poster.

“Musicians, singers, dancers and dedicated followers of traditional Irish culture are spread far and wide throughout the sprawling metropolis that is London Town. Each year, RtLT is a wonderful opportunity to bring these people together in one place over one long weekend. It is also a chance to showcase Irish traditions and the warmth of our people to the wider community who have also made London their home. London’s multicultural landscape offers a window on the world where we can experience the finest in arts, culture and more from just about every nation. We are proud to stand tall, celebrating and sharing our own Irish culture and traditions.

“The London Irish music community has had a strong presence since the middle of the last century. Irish emigrants spend time in London, some settling, some passing through – returning home or emigrating elsewhere after a while. Those who pass through still feel part of the scene here and often enjoy the chance to ‘Return to London Town’ to reconnect. Those who settle, often go on to raise families here, passing on the love of Irish culture and traditions, and proud sense of being Irish to the next generations.

“The Irish music scene is extremely buoyant here at the moment, with over 40 regular sessions across the city, often bringing people together from different generations. Many of these regular sessions are led by young Irish emigrants and young 2nd and 3rd generation Irish musicians – all contributing equally in this wonderful community.

“Music classes for children and adults across the city are attended by more than 400 students. Of course, you don’t have to be Irish to enjoy Irish culture. We are very proud that a number of regular session players and people attending Irish music classes in London have no Irish family connections, but are captivated by Irish cultural traditions and have chosen to immerse themselves in the music, song, dance and community.

“This year’s Festival line-up features a wonderful mix of visiting artists from Ireland (25 in total) as well as Irish artists based here in London.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to witness our newly expanded IMDL team really start to come into their own as they take on new responsibilities within the organisation. I would like to thank you all and look forward to working together even more in the future.

“We are extremely grateful to our funders, sponsors and media partners for making everything possible – Emigrant Support Programme, Culture Ireland, Irish Youth Foundation, Ireland Funds of Great Britain, Flannerys, Embassy Demolition, Ardmore, The Irish World and The Irish Post. We would like to thank all our venue partners for hosting our Festival events – The Crown Hotel (AG Hotels), Ashford Place, St Agnes Parish Centre, The Kiln Theatre, Barrett’s, Lucky Seven and Sir Colin Campbell.

“We look forward to welcoming you all for another great weekend!”

Return to London Town runs Friday 25- Monday 28 October.

For more information and to book, click here.