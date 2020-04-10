Remember to shop locally

These are tough and trying times for all of us . So many people have ost loved ones before their time. However, we’ve also been consoled by the numerous acts of kindness from ordinary people – not least from our Irish nurses, doctors, health care workers, pharmacists, shop assistants, cleaning staff, drivers and many more. Many shopkeepers have been working long hours, welcoming shoppers with a smile, while keeping their shelves stocked.

A trip to the local shop is now a lifeline and the personal touch never been more valued. Local customer knowledge and familiar faces are a great comfort. Our readers like to pick up household essentials and when they buy their weekly copy of Irish World and their local County paper. Simple “treats” are uplifting – ingredients for the Sunday “Fry” or brunch, Caffreys Easter eggs, Preserves, and Irish Barm Brack. Non-perishables are especially important right now and many long standing Irish brands fall into this category.

As people shop for vulnerable and/or older family members, here is a selection of shops that carry some of those Irish brands they know and love:

Booth & Howarth have been in Burnage Manchester since 1930 and Andrew has a huge display of Irish food treats – the soda bread is especially popular.

Waterford born Gerry Taylor in Luton also prides himself on supplying the local community with great meat and as a GAA stalwart enjoys the support of the friends and parents of his underage teams.

In the capital, AGF Food & Wine in Cricklewood and Mukson’s in Finchley are among several local shops that stock our Irish newspapers and groceries. Barry’s Tea always goes down well and there are often delicious new food ranges to sample.

Minimart News in Oxgate Gardens Neasden is also worth a visit – there are some great Polish delicacies on offer as well as Irish favourites.

Purvin at Budgen’s in Sudbury, Wembley is also at the heart of the local Irish community.

Harte’s Meat Market

At Harte’s Irish Meat Market in Harlesden, North West London the quality of the meat is renowned. As well as prime cuts and a plentiful supply of Irish bacon ribs and Limerick Hams, there are great cuts for economical dishes – oxtail available. There is also a branch south of the river in Peckham.

Nevin’s Irish Meat Market + pic of shop

Michael and Darlena Nevin are well known to those who seek out an Irish butcher in London as over 33 years, they operated in Paddington Cricklewood and Peckham. Michael parents come from Kilrush, Co Clare and Gort Co Galway. He met Darlena, whose parents are from Mayo and they now run their shop in Burnt Oak Edgware.

Darlena would like to “Give back” and Nevins’s offers free deliveries to over 60s.

Mail Order

Don Kennedy is well known in Leeds Irish centre and when the time is right will be back. Meantime, Don operates a mail order service with a wide range of Irish goods – Celtic jewellery, GAA shirts and more. Irish dance shoes are currently offered at special prices useful gifts at any time for children or grandchildren. Call Don on 01924 822650